Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It truly was the perfect ending. Judah Mintz, trying to run out the clock, but slipping and losing the ball. El Ellis racing upcourt, trying to win Louisville the game, but getting the ball poked away. Instead of a climactic finish to a back-and-forth affair, it was Benny Williams laying on his back with the ball and a Syracuse win.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO