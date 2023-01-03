ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
963kklz.com

7 Amazing Low Carb Restaurants In Las Vegas

January 5th is National Keto Day, and it got us to thinking, are there good restaurants in Las Vegas that offer keto-friendly or low carb menus? Turns out, the answer is yes. After all, we offer good everything when it comes to restaurants here in Sin City. We have some of the best chefs in the world, and they’re not only found on the strip anymore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane

Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

7-year-old Las Vegas boy accepted into MENSA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 7-year-old Las Vegas boy was recently accepted into MENSA. MENSA is an elite club, as there are only about 100,000 members worldwide, about 300 of which are located in Southern Nevada. One of those members is 7-year-old Las Vegas resident Manolo Coppola. MENSA is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Make the perfect spaghetti sauce for National Spaghetti Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Spaghetti Day and if you’re thinking of making an Italian dish we have some tips from Richard Camarota who is a partner at Balla Italian Soul restaurant at Sahara Las Vegas. Camarota explains how to cook the perfect pasta and why...
LAS VEGAS, NV
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Nevada

Business Partners Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, continues its expansion throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Henderson and Centennial Hills, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Home prices in Las Vegas Valley return to same as one year ago

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – After continuously hitting record highs throughout 2021 and early 2022, rising interest rates have led Las Vegas housing prices to keep falling, so much so that the average price in December 2022 was the same as the year prior. According to a new Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on national TV show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Mediterranean cafe is going to be featured on an upcoming episode of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-bys and Dives which is hosted by former Las Vegan Guy Fieri. If you’re a fan of lemon zest, tzatziki, feta, tzatziki, kebabs, or chicken shawarma...
LAS VEGAS, NV

