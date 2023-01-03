Read full article on original website
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
cwlasvegas.com
Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly talks best gadgets unveiled at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From flying cars to laptops that fold like origami, some of the most jaw-dropping technology in the world is being unveiled this week right here in Las Vegas. Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly is at CES and joined us to share her highlights.
963kklz.com
7 Amazing Low Carb Restaurants In Las Vegas
January 5th is National Keto Day, and it got us to thinking, are there good restaurants in Las Vegas that offer keto-friendly or low carb menus? Turns out, the answer is yes. After all, we offer good everything when it comes to restaurants here in Sin City. We have some of the best chefs in the world, and they’re not only found on the strip anymore.
cwlasvegas.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
Fox5 KVVU
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
Fox5 KVVU
7-year-old Las Vegas boy accepted into MENSA
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 7-year-old Las Vegas boy was recently accepted into MENSA. MENSA is an elite club, as there are only about 100,000 members worldwide, about 300 of which are located in Southern Nevada. One of those members is 7-year-old Las Vegas resident Manolo Coppola. MENSA is...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Tripledemic’ keeps hospitals busy as staff get sick too, Las Vegas Valley hospital says
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating some homes in a southwest valley neighborhood as police investigate a barricade. Worker shortage continues for some restaurants across...
Las Vegas judge’s charges to be dropped if she completes community service, counseling
Charges against a Las Vegas judge will be dropped if she completes community service and anger management counseling, a plea deal announced Thursday stipulated.
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit Jan. 22-Feb. 7 at Rampart Casino with a Traditional Lion Dance, Dining Specials at Jade, and More
The Year of the Rabbit Brings a Year of Hope – — Celebrate LocallyJan. 22-Feb. 7 at Rampart Casino with a Traditional Lion Dance, Dining Specials at Jade, and Tea Set Giveaways. Chinese New Year celebrations bring longevity, peace, and prosperity to the new year!. WHO:. Rampart Casino...
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike …. Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas business leaving area due to safety concerns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a push for years to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas. Now, a business that was a big part of that effort for the last 10 years is moving out due to safety concerns. The Hydrant Club, a dog boarding, training, and social club...
Las Vegas father stabbed multiple times in seemingly random attack outside home
A man is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas husband and father at least a dozen times outside of his home in a seemingly random attack last week.
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
8newsnow.com
Make the perfect spaghetti sauce for National Spaghetti Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Spaghetti Day and if you’re thinking of making an Italian dish we have some tips from Richard Camarota who is a partner at Balla Italian Soul restaurant at Sahara Las Vegas. Camarota explains how to cook the perfect pasta and why...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Nevada
Business Partners Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, continues its expansion throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Henderson and Centennial Hills, Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Home prices in Las Vegas Valley return to same as one year ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – After continuously hitting record highs throughout 2021 and early 2022, rising interest rates have led Las Vegas housing prices to keep falling, so much so that the average price in December 2022 was the same as the year prior. According to a new Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com
Local Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on national TV show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Mediterranean cafe is going to be featured on an upcoming episode of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-bys and Dives which is hosted by former Las Vegan Guy Fieri. If you’re a fan of lemon zest, tzatziki, feta, tzatziki, kebabs, or chicken shawarma...
