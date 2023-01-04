ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converting unused office space: DC Mayor Bowser’s proposition to the federal government

By Katie Rhee
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wasting no time kickstarting her third term as mayor, Muriel Bowser is doubling down when it comes to revitalizing downtown. During her inauguration speech, she made a proposition to the federal government: bring back workers into the downtown offices or give that office space back to the city.

“We need decisive action by the White House to either get most federal workers back to the office most of the time or to realign their vast property holdings for use by the local government, by non-profits, by businesses, and by any user willing to revitalize it,” Mayor Bowser said.

The federal government and its various agencies represent one-quarter of the District’s pre-pandemic jobs and own or lease one-third of DC’s office space. Some of that office space now sits empty as many agencies have turned to hybrid or fully remote work schedules.

DC Councilmember At-Large Robert White now heads the Housing committee and says this push expands past the federal government. He believes it is unlikely that the District will ever see pre-pandemic office occupancy levels in the foreseeable future. Now, the District needs to pivot to bring more life back into downtown.

“What we’re asking the federal government and even local businesses, [is] analyze what you need, what you’re going to use, and let us start to think together about how we utilize the space that people aren’t going to be using for offices,” White explained.

Some federal workers told DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee that they wouldn’t be on board returning to the office and one former federal employee turned contractor explains why. Henry Ensher was a federal employee before leaving to become a contractor.

“I think that there’s a strong sense that they can do most of their work outside of the office,” Ensher explained. “I think there’s some real utility in having some of the people in the office some of the time, probably you don’t need to have everybody in the office 8 to 5 every day.”

Bowser names DC’s new deputy mayor for public safety, justice

Others say they understand the mayor’s standpoint and wouldn’t be opposed to a return to the office as the foot traffic helps local businesses. Lori Tully says she’s close to retiring from her position at Airlines for America and while she would prefer to work from home, she wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the office. She says it’s sad to see the high turnover and rate of closure of businesses downtown as they try to grapple with the effects of the hybrid schedule.

“I would prefer to work from home 100 percent of the time and I agree with it [the mayor’s proposition to the federal government],” Tully said. “I hate to say it but I agree with it and everything’s closing around here so it’s getting less and less desirable to work downtown.”

According to the Mayor’s Office and the Office of the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development, the Central Business District is made of 92 percent commercial space but has just 8 percent dedicated to residential space. Mayor Bowser also announced a goal to create 36,000 new housing units by 2025 and 12,000 of those units will be affordable housing.

DC News Now

DC News Now

