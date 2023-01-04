Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens, 1 person hospitalized
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Gardens rushed to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night. According to police, a man was shot in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue near 175th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. The victim was found to be suffering from a gunshot...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
Click10.com
Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
Click10.com
Shooter targets driver in Miami’s Midtown area, police say
MIAMI – Detectives were searching for the shooter who targeted a driver on Tuesday in Miami’s Midtown area. The shooting was in the area of Northeast 36 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Miami Police Department. There were police officers in the parking lot of Denny’s restaurant.
Click10.com
Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez. Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
firefighternation.com
Miami (FL) Firefighter Defends Punching Handcuffed Patient Who Spit at Him: ‘I Was a Victim’
A former Miami firefighter who punched a handcuffed man on a stretcher who spit at him is defending his actions, telling a Miami television station he was a victim in the incident. Miami Department of Fire Rescue Lt. Robert Webster took early retirement after the incident, which took place on...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 3 injured following collision with fence in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said a driver that turned into oncoming traffic was involved in a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened along Northwest 103rd Street and 10th Avenue, Thursday morning. A vehicle involved collided with a fence along the side of the road. One person...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot, faces burglary charge after going to ex-girlfriend’s Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man went to his ex-girlfriend’s home uninvited on New Year’s Day and left in an ambulance after getting shot in the shoulder, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Northwest 44th Street. According to...
cw34.com
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigating Complaint Deputy Used Handcuffs as Brass Knuckles to Hit Suspect
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation into how a North Miami man was injured during a rough arrest over the summer. It comes after the public defender’s office saw body camera footage they say shows excessive force and last month requested an investigation. The video...
Click10.com
Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 man injured
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Upon...
Click10.com
BSO: Boy, 14, arrested for shooting 16-year-old in the head in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in Broward County after detectives accused him of recently shooting another teenager in the head at a public park in Deerfield Beach. Rickey Ferguson Jr., 16, was hospitalized after the shooting that occurred at about 5 p.m., on Dec....
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
Click10.com
FPL contractor suffers fatal electric shock in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor died of electrocution on Wednesday in south Miami-Dade County after live wires made contact with his work truck, police said. A witness said he called 911 after he saw the man fall, shake...
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after Dania Beach stabbing, deputies say
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An argument between two men led to a stabbing in Dania Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Southwest Second Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. and medics took the victim to the hospital.
