Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
Another Popeyes restaurant proposed in Onondaga County
Clay, N.Y. – A new Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Inc. fast-food restaurant is being proposed in the town of Clay. The new fried chicken restaurant would be at 7379 Oswego Road, also known as Route 57. It would be on the site of a former bank, which Clay town officials say has been vacant for several years. The bank would be demolished, and a new restaurant with drive-thru constructed.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Nursing home tycoon’s son invests in troubled Bishop Rehab Center. A move to skirt scrutiny?
Syracuse, N.Y. – The proposed sale of the troubled Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is raising red flags, according to an advocate for nursing home residents. Centers Health Care, which operates 40 nursing homes in New York state, entered into a contract early last year to buy Bishop from Edward Farbenblum of Long Island.
Grab a Glass! CNY Village Gets Recognized for Their Clean Drinking Water
If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it. For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Goats Eat Needles? Top 3 Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in CNY
Yes it's true! These guys want the presents on, not under, your Christmas tree. It's that time of year where we are all tossing our Christmas Trees out our back door and out of the house. What was once decorated for all to marvel, is now sitting on your lawn in a big heap.
Central New York restaurants that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
localsyr.com
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
WKTV
Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Jan. 31
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
Town blocks planned $100M development; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 42. Cloudy and mild with some showers. See 5-day forecast. A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022: There were 18 homicides in Syracuse in 2022, ranging in age from an 11-month-old baby, who died after ingesting fentanyl, to a 52-year-old man killed in his apartment building. Remember the victims and their stories.
localsyr.com
Does slow start to winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
WKTV
Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
