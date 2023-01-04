VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.

