Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away

A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover

The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
Another Popeyes restaurant proposed in Onondaga County

Clay, N.Y. – A new Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Inc. fast-food restaurant is being proposed in the town of Clay. The new fried chicken restaurant would be at 7379 Oswego Road, also known as Route 57. It would be on the site of a former bank, which Clay town officials say has been vacant for several years. The bank would be demolished, and a new restaurant with drive-thru constructed.
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Jan. 31

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
Town blocks planned $100M development; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 42. Cloudy and mild with some showers. See 5-day forecast. A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022: There were 18 homicides in Syracuse in 2022, ranging in age from an 11-month-old baby, who died after ingesting fentanyl, to a 52-year-old man killed in his apartment building. Remember the victims and their stories.
Does slow start to winter mean more of the same for CNY?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3

ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
