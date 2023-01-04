Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
WSFA
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
alabamanews.net
AL Dept. of Corrections Says Inmate Walked Off Montgomery Job Site
The search is on for an inmate who walked off his job site in Montgomery, according to state prison officials. The Alabama Dept. of Corrections says inmate Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery at around 5:25PM today. Investigators say he may be driving a 2007 Silver Infiniti G35.
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
alabamanews.net
Auburn Police: Man Arrested for Robbery Involving Gunfire
Auburn police have arrested an Alexander City man in a robbery investigation that officers say involved gunfire. Police say 18-year-old Travis Jerome Johnson Jr., is charged with robbery first degree. Police say they responded to a call that a car had been hit by gunfire near the 2400 block of...
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
Man missing from Sylacauga since last month found safe, authorities say
A 41-year-old man who had been missing from Sylacauga since mid-December has been found safe, authorities said Thursday. A missing and endangered person alert had been issued for Joshua Bryan Phillips, 41, on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert, cancelled the warning. ALEA said...
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Bank Robbery
Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of McGehee Road at about 9:25AM. While police don’t identify businesses that are the target of crime, the Regions Bank at the corner of McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road (Green Lantern Branch) is the only bank in that location.
elmoreautauganews.com
Opelika – Theft of Property 2 Degree Suspects Identified
The Opelika Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified the two suspects wanted for a felony retail theft investigation. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Opelika Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Best Buy, 2147 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspects, two adult females, entered the business at about 1:34 p.m. and concealed over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise under their clothing. The suspects left the business without paying for the merchandise.
wtvy.com
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
WSFA
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Search canceled for missing Millbrook man
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
Comments / 1