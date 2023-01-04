ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library

JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Lafayette House

We’re always happy to have Susan Hickam with us from the Joplin Lafayette House. This morning she tells us about the Joplin Elks Lodge hosting a Breakfast to Benefit the Lafayette House on January 7th!
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Local Cook Pays For a Movie as a Present to Her Community

A Fort Scott woman, who cooks at a local restaurant for a living, has paid for a movie for the community at Fort Cinema, 224 W. 18th. On January 7 at 2 p.m. there will be a free showing of Puss in Boots The Last Wish hosted by this woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin recovery center gifted $7k for community outreach

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big day for Ascent Recovery and the Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC). Ascent received a check for $7,000 from the internet and cable provider Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Foundation. “It’s something Sparklight does for each of its communities. We’re very happy to...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kid’s bird hike event begins this week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Believe it or not — the first local Christmas event of 2023 is now just days away. The annual Kid’s Christmas Bird Count will take place Saturday morning at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It’s put on by the Missouri Department...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Neosho Chamber of Commerce

We welcome Lauri Lyerla from the Neosho Chamber of Commerce. She tells us about the city’s dates for the year, with the city wide garage sale happening this spring to an upcoming wine tasting as well! Find out more right here about various other things to look forward to!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New Joplin school officially opens

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays

We get some heated responses to our Facebook question asking “When you last cleaned your refrigerator?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The first baby of 2023 at Freeman

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System welcomes its first baby in 2023. Dustin J arrived on January 1st at 11:19 a.m. He weighed eight pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches long. This is the eighth child of his parents, Laura and David Braker of Jasper. Freeman Health...
JASPER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts

JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Cox Monett welcomes first baby of 2023

MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is a little boy. Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Ridge Allen weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The father, Shawn Nance,...
MONETT, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan

JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami Public Schools unveils plans for campus improvements

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami School District held two groundbreaking ceremonies on Wednesday. The Director of Communications, David Frazier, said a central office will be constructed near Nichols Elementary. “The building will also be used to hold school board meetings,” Frazier added. He said building costs associated with the...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Survey asks citizens to rate Joplin services

JOPLIN, Mo. — Citizens now have a chance to provide their input about city services in an online survey. It’s all a part of a Benchmark and Level of Service Study currently underway. The survey is being conducted by city officials through MATRIX Consulting to assess the current...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Professional development training for teachers

ANDERSON, Mo. — Nearly 400 teachers in McDonald county are ringing in the new year, with extra training. “Just having time as a teacher to reflect on the past semester and make those adjustments while they’re still ‘fresh in mind’ is really beneficial,” said Brandi Unruh, Senior English Teacher, McDonald County High School.
ANDERSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

294th Engineer Company Deployment Ceremony

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A bittersweet morning in Carthage as more than 100 Missouri National Guard soldiers prepare to leave their families for the next year. The engineer company is local to Southwest Missouri. “This is my second deployment,” said Staff Sergeant E6 Brandon Bowman, Missouri Army National Guard’s 294th...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community

GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
GROVE, OK

