Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library
JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Lafayette House
We’re always happy to have Susan Hickam with us from the Joplin Lafayette House. This morning she tells us about the Joplin Elks Lodge hosting a Breakfast to Benefit the Lafayette House on January 7th!
koamnewsnow.com
Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
fortscott.biz
Local Cook Pays For a Movie as a Present to Her Community
A Fort Scott woman, who cooks at a local restaurant for a living, has paid for a movie for the community at Fort Cinema, 224 W. 18th. On January 7 at 2 p.m. there will be a free showing of Puss in Boots The Last Wish hosted by this woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin recovery center gifted $7k for community outreach
JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big day for Ascent Recovery and the Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC). Ascent received a check for $7,000 from the internet and cable provider Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Foundation. “It’s something Sparklight does for each of its communities. We’re very happy to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kid’s bird hike event begins this week
JOPLIN, Mo. — Believe it or not — the first local Christmas event of 2023 is now just days away. The annual Kid’s Christmas Bird Count will take place Saturday morning at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It’s put on by the Missouri Department...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Neosho Chamber of Commerce
We welcome Lauri Lyerla from the Neosho Chamber of Commerce. She tells us about the city’s dates for the year, with the city wide garage sale happening this spring to an upcoming wine tasting as well! Find out more right here about various other things to look forward to!
fourstateshomepage.com
New Joplin school officially opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We get some heated responses to our Facebook question asking “When you last cleaned your refrigerator?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
fourstateshomepage.com
The first baby of 2023 at Freeman
JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System welcomes its first baby in 2023. Dustin J arrived on January 1st at 11:19 a.m. He weighed eight pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches long. This is the eighth child of his parents, Laura and David Braker of Jasper. Freeman Health...
fourstateshomepage.com
Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
fourstateshomepage.com
Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts
JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cox Monett welcomes first baby of 2023
MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is a little boy. Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Ridge Allen weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The father, Shawn Nance,...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami Public Schools unveils plans for campus improvements
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami School District held two groundbreaking ceremonies on Wednesday. The Director of Communications, David Frazier, said a central office will be constructed near Nichols Elementary. “The building will also be used to hold school board meetings,” Frazier added. He said building costs associated with the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Survey asks citizens to rate Joplin services
JOPLIN, Mo. — Citizens now have a chance to provide their input about city services in an online survey. It’s all a part of a Benchmark and Level of Service Study currently underway. The survey is being conducted by city officials through MATRIX Consulting to assess the current...
fourstateshomepage.com
Professional development training for teachers
ANDERSON, Mo. — Nearly 400 teachers in McDonald county are ringing in the new year, with extra training. “Just having time as a teacher to reflect on the past semester and make those adjustments while they’re still ‘fresh in mind’ is really beneficial,” said Brandi Unruh, Senior English Teacher, McDonald County High School.
fourstateshomepage.com
294th Engineer Company Deployment Ceremony
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A bittersweet morning in Carthage as more than 100 Missouri National Guard soldiers prepare to leave their families for the next year. The engineer company is local to Southwest Missouri. “This is my second deployment,” said Staff Sergeant E6 Brandon Bowman, Missouri Army National Guard’s 294th...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community
GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
Comments / 0