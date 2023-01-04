1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
One person on scene was treated for injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.
Roads in the area were closed as police investigated the shooting and searched for a suspect.
Within a matter of hours, police announced they’d made an arrest in connection to the shooting. 35-year-old Jarod Vreen was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Police haven’t explained what the motive behind the shooting was or exactly how they developed Vreen as a suspect.
