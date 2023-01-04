Nine people running for four La Crosse school board seats; nine other people seek spots on La Crosse city council

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
Olson Center and climate change get La Crosse council attention in January
A proposal to end a dispute between the city of La Crosse and a community center for seniors is headed to a city council committee for a hearing Thursday night. On Tuesday, Mayor Mitch Reynolds asked the board of public works to hold off on a hearing about the future of the Harry J. Olson Center, so comments could be taken by the council finance committee this Thursday.
La Crosse City Planning Commission approves rezoning of future apartments, grant for trail
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s City Planning Commission voted to rezone a future four-story building in the Washburn neighborhood. The building will have 64 housing units. In order to have a better chance of qualifying for low-income tax credits, the developer, Cinnaire Solutions, is adding a 360-square-foot classroom or community facility. The room would be open for public...
wizmnews.com
Bill Feehan steps down as La Crosse County Republican Party chair
The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party is stepping down, after a decade. Bill Feehan has been serving both as chair of the county party, and head of the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan said on his “Fact Check” podcast Wednesday, he’s decided to concentrate solely on the...
The cost of emergency shelter: City of La Crosse spent $30,000 during winter emergency
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings during severe winter weather for unsheltered people. The Southside Neighborhood Center provided shelter for four and a half days at the city's expense.
New La Crosse County Sheriff, Clerk of Courts sworn in to office
Tuesday is day one for many local and state officials -- including new La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel and Clerk of Courts Tammy Pedretti.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political scientist Dr. Tim Dale breaks down US House Speaker “debacle”
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, stopped in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse TALK PM: State Rep. Jill Billings on Legislature getting back together after 10 months off and a look back at 2022
First show of 2023, so we recap 2022 one last time with WIZM’s Brad Williams — some of the biggest themes of the year will continue on in the area through this and next year. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM...
WEAU-TV 13
Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department looking for missing woman
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is looking for a missing woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of Jan. 5, 2023 the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna.
wizmnews.com
Greengrass to seek negotiated plea in fatal confrontation at La Crosse apartment building
An 18-year-old, charged with attempted murder in a deadly gunfire incident, could enter a negotiated plea soon. Jackson Greengrass was one of two people shot last May outside a 7th Street apartment building in La Crosse. The other shooting victim, 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, was killed. Greengrass is accused of threatening...
La Crosse Police Department welcomes their first K9 therapy dog
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The La Crosse Police Department has welcomed a new four-legged, furry police officer. Meet Cheddar, the department’s first K9 therapy dog. Cheddar and school resource officer Ryan Ledvina, are going to be meeting with different members of the La Crosse community. According to the department’s chief, Cheddar may not be the only therapy dog for the...
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse school referendum campaign makes headlines through much of 2022
A school district plan to merge La Crosse’s two public high schools into one turned into one of the area’s biggest news stories in the past year. In November, a referendum for building a new school on Trane Company property was voted down, by a 70 per cent majority. Much of the opposition came from the north side of La Crosse, where Logan High School would be shut down under the plan. Retiring city council member Andrea Richmond offered another suggestion.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
wizmnews.com
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
wiproud.com
Metronet Connects La Crosse with Multi-Gigabit Ultra-High-Speed Fiber Optic Internet
La Crosse, WI— January 4, 2022— Metronet announced that residents and businesses in La Crosse now have access to Metronet’s multi-gigabit speeds with service installation available. As service becomes widely available throughout much of the La Crosse area, residents will have the opportunity to tap into multi-gigabit speeds up to 2 gigabits; and businesses with access may choose speeds up to 10 gigabits. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up for installation by visiting metronet.com or calling 888-225-3864.
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested for Burglaries in Trempealeau County Receives Deferred Sentence
A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
cwbradio.com
Jackson County Man Charged With Firing a Weapon at a Sheriff's Deputy Has Charges Dropped
A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
Comments / 0