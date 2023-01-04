Read full article on original website
Lovin it
1d ago
Let the Feds take over. The state has no balls. And fire the guy. there's camera's all over the facility.
Reply(1)
10
Skies The Limit
1d ago
Now you know how drugs and illegal fireworks land in neighborhoods. It starts out with ANYONE who works for law enforcement. HPD, Security, and OCC employees. It's a pity how people like these always think they are above the law. I don't blame the public who despise these employees.
Reply
4
Joy Inada
1d ago
PS shouldn't act surprised contraband been funneled thru there for years as is done at the airport, money talks and the bs walks
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
FBI’s special agent in charge for Honolulu: Rooting out public corruption is priority no. 1 in 2023
Police said the mother remains in custody for a separate domestic incident. This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Oceanit is headquartered...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manoa robbery suspects wanted after assaulting homeowners, fleeing on foot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for your help with locating two men wanted in connection with a violent home invasion. The incident happened when two men allegedly entered a residence on Oahu Avenue in Manoa around 3:30 a.m. Monday and began to gather items. Police say the homeowners...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
Trial starts for suspect in North Shore murder
Court documents show that Brown and Hailey Dandurand were charged with second-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and other offenses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023)
City devotes more money to making Chinatown safer, clean up neighborhood. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Wednesday that more money would be allotted to extend the Chinatown Task Force through the end of the year. Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island. Updated: 10 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man with metal pipe in Waianae
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said they arrested a man accused of attacking someone with a metal pipe Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened in Waianae around 12:50 p.m. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Michael Willingham on suspicion of assault. The victim reportedly had a broken forearm. He drove...
HPD’s Chinatown Task Force receives more federal funding, extension
"I like the progress made in Chinatown, but we're nowhere near where we need to be," said Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Mayor.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City allots nearly $650K to bolster task force to clean up, make Chinatown safer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police will be able to continue it’s Chinatown Task Force through the end of 2023 thanks to nearly $650,000 in federal money that is being set aside by the city to make the neighborhood safer. The city launched the task force back in April 2021...
How illegal fireworks could still be putting you and your family at risk
Despite what Emergency Medical Services called a brutal New Year's Eve, the Honolulu Police Department had fewer arrests and citations this year compared to last. But, the Honolulu Fire Department warns that the danger of illegal fireworks does not end after the holiday is over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both Honolulu’s police chief and its mayor said Tuesday that long-term, systemic changes are needed to ease the situation. Despite the concern, neither provided an outline on what...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa. Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday. Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
hawaiinewsnow.com
76-year-old pedestian in critical condition following hit-and-run in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in the Honolulu area. Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on North Kukui Street and Maunakea Street in Chinatown. Officials said the man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk,...
Oahu now issuing 4-year licenses to 72+ drivers
Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.
A violent home invasion in Manoa; how one expert says you can prevent being targeted
Home owners were assaulted during a break-in at a home in Manoa putting residents on high alert. How bad is crime in the area and what can people do to prevent being targeted?
KITV.com
Non-lethal self-defense device in Hawaii gains popularity, all to deter criminals
PEARL CITY (KITV4) -- Self-defense protection strikes a chord with Angela Morales, one of the singers of the group Na Leo, after she helped thwart a New Year's Day break-in at her home. After the fireworks calmed down early New Year's Day, Pearl City resident Angela Morales and her husband...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 5, 2023)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. The games focus on ways people can adapt to these two climate hazards and work together to find tangible solutions. Sunrise News Roundup...
Lost hiker uses dying cellphone's light to signal for help in Hawaii
The man was hiking alone in Honolulu, and became disoriented on the trail after sunset
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
Comments / 20