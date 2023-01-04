ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovin it
1d ago

Let the Feds take over. The state has no balls. And fire the guy. there's camera's all over the facility.

Skies The Limit
1d ago

Now you know how drugs and illegal fireworks land in neighborhoods. It starts out with ANYONE who works for law enforcement. HPD, Security, and OCC employees. It's a pity how people like these always think they are above the law. I don't blame the public who despise these employees.

Joy Inada
1d ago

PS shouldn't act surprised contraband been funneled thru there for years as is done at the airport, money talks and the bs walks

