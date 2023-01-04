ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Watches Daughter Vivian Go Horseback Riding After Vowing To Be The 'Best' Dad: Photo

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdKko_0k2bvFD100
@gisele/instagram

In celebration mode! A few days after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a playoff berth, the quarterback headed home to spend some time with his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen 's 10-year-old daughter, Vivian .

On Monday, January 2, the father-of-three uploaded a snap of his little girl horseback riding, captioning the Instagram Story post, "❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHdfM_0k2bvFD100
@tombrady/instagram

The sweet post comes as the athlete, 45, spent his first Christmas as a single dad. Since he was working, he didn't celebrate with his tots — he and Bündchen also share 13-year-old Benjamin , while Brady coparents John "Jack" Edward , 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — until the next day.

He admitted on a recent episode of his "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast that being alone on the holiday wouldn't be easy, but he also wouldn't let it take a toll on his performance.

TOM BRADY ADMITS 'WE'RE ALL GOING THROUGH STUFF' FOLLOWING GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE

"It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with . And I think that’s what life’s about," Brady acknowledged. "I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional. So it’s just ... emotional aspects that allow us to thrive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37L9vJ_0k2bvFD100
@gisele/instagram

As OK! previously reported, the superstar and his ex, 42, announced at the end of this past October they had divorced after 13 years of marriage. In their public statements to fans, they both assured they would be putting their kids first as they share custody.

An insider double down on their claims of staying amicable for their tykes.

"[The children] can see whichever parent they want. Neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That's not who either of them are. They're not vindictive like that," shared the source. "These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."

