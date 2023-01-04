ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gcaptain.com

Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
The Associated Press

Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
The Guardian

Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort

Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
rigzone.com

Tanker Rates For Refined Petroleum Products Hit Highs In 2022

Rates for petroleum product tankers that carry low-sulfur petroleum products, including refined petroleum products, reached multiyear highs this summer. Rates for petroleum product tankers that carry low-sulfur petroleum products, including refined petroleum products such as motor gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and naphtha, reached multiyear highs this summer. The U.S....
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises from 2-week low, Black Sea supplies limit gains

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for the first time in three sessions on bargain-buying, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region provided a lid on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked higher, with both contracts reclaiming some of the previous session's losses.
The Associated Press

EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed...
pgjonline.com

Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block

(Reuters) — Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between...

