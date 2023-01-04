Read full article on original website
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE. 1-5-23 According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
New Sunnyside police chief
The city of Sunnyside has a new Police Chief. Robert Layman, who has served as the interim Chief since November, is the new Chief.
Yakima Coroner says Lucian's death an accidental drowning
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County coroner Jim Curtice says Lucian Munguia's death was an accidental drowning. Curtice tells NonStop Local an autopsy was completed on December 30, when Lucian's body was identified using dental records. He says no foul play is suspected in the boy's death. His death is...
Afternoon News Update Jan. 4: Kohberger extradited, two-alarm fire in Walla Walla, Port of Pasco gets federal funding and more
Brian Kohberger has been extradited back to Idaho. Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Walla Walla and the Port of Pasco has received federal funding to finish a rail project in the Reimann Industrial Center.
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Heppner firefighter, two others killed in crash
HEPPNER, Ore.- A volunteer firefighter with the Heppner Fire Department was killed in a two-vehicle crash on December 30. Two other people also died in the crash that happened on Highway 74 between Heppner and Lexington. After the crash the Morrow County Sheriff's Office posted the following message on social...
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. The right lane will be closed for around two hours.
Morning news and weather update January 4: Remains of woman missing since 1987 identified, Brian Kohberger headed back to Idaho and snow on the way for the Yakima Valley
DNA has identified the remains of a woman that has been missing since 1987. Brian Kohberger, the suspect in the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho is on his way back to Idaho and snow is in the forecast for the Yakima Valley.
DNA identifies remains found near White Swan as woman missing since 1987
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Human remains found west of White Swan on November 26, 2008 have been identified through DNA testing. The testing was funded by the Washington state Attorney General's Office. According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice DNA analysis confirmed that the remains were those of Daisy Mae Tallman,...
Local sheriff urges Franklin County to plan for hiring their own county administrators
Local sheriff urges Franklin County to plan for hiring its own county administrators. "We're growing and you can't ignore that," says Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond. "We're growing and sooner or later be it now or ten years from now, we're going to have to do those things anyways."
Pasco man killed in car v pedestrian crash in Idaho
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
Car Battery
YAKIMA, Wash. - With prolonged cold temperatures throughout the Pacific Northwest, car batteries can begin to run out and leave you stranded. Batteries can lose 50% of their capacity when temperatures are below freezing.
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills.
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills. Get ready for a little bit of everything tonight...Rain, Rain/Snow Mix, Freezing Rain and Snow along with breezy to strong gusty winds. Let’s break it down... Yakima/Kittitas...
String of burglaries leads to two arrested at Kennewick hotel
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a string of home burglaries, according to a press release from KPD. Several burglaries where money, jewelry and guns had been stolen have been reported in the area recently. KPD collaborated with the Franklin County...
K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD. KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.
One in custody, no one hurt after officer-involved shooting in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ore. — A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in Morrow County on January 4, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police. Two officers with the Boardman Police Department tried to pull over the suspect, who had reportedly violated a restraining...
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
Morning News and Weather Update Jan. 5: KPD arrests burglary suspects, Damar Hamlin improving and mild temps and wind on the way
Kennewick Police arrested two suspects in connection to a string of home burglaries. Damar Hamlin has reportedly shown "remarkable improvement" over the past day and mild temperatures and wind are in the forecast.
Cloudy Night, Active Weather on the Way
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
