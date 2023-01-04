ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Flooding forces evacuation at West Memphis apartments

By Ashley Paul
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — At least 40 to 50 residents in the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be evacuated by firefighters early Tuesday due to flooding from a severe storm.

Residents we spoke with tell us this is not the first time this has happened. But many of them said it will be the last time it happens to them — they’re already looking for new places to live.

Flash flooding stops I-55 traffic for hours

They say they noticed the parking lot flooding from the rain early Tuesday. Within hours, that became a reality inside their homes as well.

“We can hear the water coming up out of the tub and toilet, so when I stepped outside, my neighbors were outside as well,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. “It was around six, and it starting to rise, so within an hour, the water is up to my knees.”

Officials tell WREG they had to shut off power to the complex to evacuate people. Residents say they saw people taken out on stretchers, and evacuated by boat and a bus.

People who didn’t leave during the first go-around were calling for help to get to safety by the afternoon.

Tornado confirmed Tuesday in DeSoto County, MS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFeeW_0k2bv03N00
    Floods forced evacuations at the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPC6d_0k2bv03N00
    Floods forced evacuations at the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis.

Officials say residents were brought to a nearby church. The Red Cross is assisting people who need it.

Now, residents are left without a home, without their belongings, and for many, without a place to go.

In the meantime, crews with West Memphis utilities were on scene trying to pump the water out of the parking lot. But residents worry it’s too late and the damage is done.

The ownership company listed on the website, Home River Group, has not responded for comment.

Residents tell us the complex was recently sold, and they are concerned their renters insurance will not transfer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Sprinklers not working in deadly senior home fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of Feels Like Home, a Hickory Hill senior facility that caught fire last month, killing one, says inspectors alerted staff that the fire sprinklers were not working on the day of the fire. Feels Like Home caught on fire on December 29, tragically leaving one 72-year-old man dead. The owner, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flash flooding stops I-55 traffic for hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Residents evacuated following flooding rains

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
WREG

Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Crews battle house fire on first day of 2023

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department started their New Year off with flames. Officials said a fire occurred just before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Barham Street. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but the house took heavy damage. No injuries...
OSCEOLA, AR
actionnews5.com

Lightning strike causes vacant house fire in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire at Massey Manor Lane at 2:51 a.m. A lightning strike from the severe thunderstorm caused it. There were no injuries were reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man arrested for damaging several vehicles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

House damaged in fire, police investigating

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola firefighters had to battle one final task before wrapping up 2022. On Saturday, Dec. 31, crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane. According to the Osceola Fire Department, firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home,...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

WREG

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy