Bucks County, PA

SEPTA to implement A.I.-based gun-detection system; may come to regional rail network

By Damon C. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times
 1 day ago
SEPTA is turning to cutting-edge technology to quell crime on its Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines in the city using its more than 30,000 cameras.

SEPTA will become the first transportation system in the county to implement ZeroEyes, which according to the company, is a "human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution" that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images.

"Our nation’s cities have been experiencing dramatic increases in violent gun-related crime, and we need more leaders like SEPTA who take proactive measures to protect the public,” said ZeroEyes co-founder Mike Lahiff. "Public transportation is a crucial lifeline in urban regions, and the millions of people who rely upon it have a right to feel safe.

"SEPTA’s progressive approach to the problem should set the industry norm; we hope to see other public transit providers follow suit in the near future."

The six-month contract is scheduled to start in December for a total amount of up to $63,000, said SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene.

"SEPTA expects this new technology to be part of the solution to gun violence," Greene said. "It can act as an early warning system to speed up response times from police officers.

"ZeroEyes is another tool that SEPTA can use to keep its riders and employees safe."

JD opinion:Hot take turns cold on SEPTA Market El assault | Mullane

SEPTA officials said implementation will begin in two months, and if successful, it may expand the system to its high-speed regional rail network. SEPTA services Bucks County and Montgomery County via the Lansdale/Doylestown, Trenton, West Trenton and Warminster regional rail lines.

"We appreciate the Board’s support for this pilot, and it is our hope that this new technology will be another tool we can use to keep our system safe,” said SEPTA general manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards. "If the program is successful, we will consider deploying ZeroEyes at other locations across the network."

For subscribers:Could Bucks County commuters see improved SEPTA service? Agency says it's too soon to tell

ZeroEyes is a military-grade system, used by the U.S. Department of Defense, which identifies brandished guns and alerts safety personnel and local law enforcement within seconds. The system is designed to provide "accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman’s appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location."

The system does have limitations, however. It doesn't perform facial recognition and doesn't receive, record, store, or share videos or images of individuals.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our riders and employees,” said SEPTA Board President Pasquale T. Deon Sr. "While serious crimes are rare on SEPTA, evaluating this technology demonstrates the Authority’s proactive approach to security."

