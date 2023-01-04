Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Daily Orange
‘Determined’ Joe Girard wills Syracuse to 70-69 win over Louisville
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. They traded shots. Joe Girard III and El Ellis went mano a mano down the stretch. A game that wasn’t supposed to be close at any point, a 2-12 Louisville team middling through its 2022-23 season was supposed to take its licks from a 9-5 Syracuse team and move on with another conference loss.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
Syracuse survives a frenetic ending at Louisville to escape with 70-69 win (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The game will air on ESPNews. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Louisville to see the...
Cardinal Close Call: Syracuse basketball squeaks by Louisville 70-69 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — If Tuesday night’s 70-69 win by the Syracuse University men’s basketball team over the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center had a soundtrack, three songs come to mind that would have to make the list. One is “Give it Away Now” by the...
Pitt vs Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Defend Undefeated ACC Record
The Pitt Panthers hope to remain undefeated in the ACC tonight after welcoming No. 11 Virginia to the Petersen Events Center.
Way-Too-Early UConn Preview
Fans are already excited for South Carolina's matchup against UConn; what do we think one month out?
Inside College Basketball: NC State is Making Moves After Defeating #16 Duke
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the fantastic win from the NC State Wolfpack over the #16 Duke Blue Devils with a final score of 84-60.
NFL Will Not Resume Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Injury
The NFL has decided the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that ended after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled. Related Story Damar Hamlin Asks Docs "Did We Win?"; Medical Team Confirms "Substantial Improvement" – Update Related Story 'Monday Night Football' Viewership Surged Amid Coverage Of Tragic Damar Hamlin Collapse Related Story Shannon Sharpe Confronts 'Undisputed' Co-Host Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet: "I Cannot Even Get Through A Monologue Without You Interrupting" Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all clubs of his decision earlier Thursday after consulting both teams and the NFL Players...
Comments / 0