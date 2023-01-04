ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

‘Determined’ Joe Girard wills Syracuse to 70-69 win over Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. They traded shots. Joe Girard III and El Ellis went mano a mano down the stretch. A game that wasn’t supposed to be close at any point, a 2-12 Louisville team middling through its 2022-23 season was supposed to take its licks from a 9-5 Syracuse team and move on with another conference loss.
Deadline

NFL Will Not Resume Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL has decided the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that ended after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled.  Related Story Damar Hamlin Asks Docs "Did We Win?"; Medical Team Confirms "Substantial Improvement" – Update Related Story 'Monday Night Football' Viewership Surged Amid Coverage Of Tragic Damar Hamlin Collapse Related Story Shannon Sharpe Confronts 'Undisputed' Co-Host Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet: "I Cannot Even Get Through A Monologue Without You Interrupting" Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all clubs of his decision earlier Thursday after consulting both teams and the NFL Players...
