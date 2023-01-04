Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man sentenced after stabbing Coatesville police officer in 2021
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Lancaster County man has been sentenced for the 2021 stabbing of a Coatesville City police officer, a court ruled Wednesday. Michael White, age 22, of Manheim, PA, has been sentenced to 16-32 years in a state correctional facility for stabbing Officer William Cahill of the Coatesville Police Department at the Turkey Hill convenience store on Kings Highway in Coatesville.
Man arrested for approaching 11-year-old girls after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
fox29.com
Pa. State Police investigate homicide death of Delaware County husband and wife
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a Delaware County husband and wife. Officials with the state police said troopers responded to a house on Highland Drive, in the borough of Chester Heights, in Delaware County, January 2, about 5:15 in the evening, on a welfare check.
Father of 7-month-old whose disappearance led to Amber Alert is charged
UPDATE: At 4:15 p.m., the office announced that Rivera had been additionally charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats and a second count of count of endangering the welfare of a child. The father of a 7-month-old girl who was found safe on Thursday morning hours after New Jersey authorities issued an...
fox29.com
State Police: 7-month-old baby abducted from Vineland found safe, child's father arrested
VINELAND, N.J. - State Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing baby. The initial alert was for a 7-month-old baby girl who was abducted by her 22-year-old father, according to police. Officials say the baby was last seen in Vineland on Wednesday night...
fox29.com
Prosecutor: Father charged for abducting 7-month-old baby from Vineland, fleeing to Pennsylvania
VINELAND, N.J. - A Vineland man has been arrested and charged in connection with Thursday morning's Amber Alert for his child. State Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania issued early morning Amber Alerts for a seven-month-old baby girl, who was last seen with her father in Vineland on Wednesday evening, authorities say. Police say he allegedly fled with the child in the area of the Cumberland Mall.
fox29.com
DA: Officer used lawful force in shootout with suspect near King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Montgomery County officials announced the Upper Merion police officer involved in a shooting with an armed man in the King of Prussia parking lot has been cleared in the use of force. The investigation stemmed from a December 18 incident at the King of Prussia...
Elderly Delco Couple Were Murdered, Investigators Believe
The husband and wife found dead in their Delaware County home on Monday were murdered, authorities believe. State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, Daily Voice has reported. There, troopers found...
Mercury
Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside a home in Woodbury
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
fox29.com
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
fox29.com
Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting erupted on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section late Tuesday night. Police followed a trail of blood for half-a-block until they found the victim on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 10:30 p.m. He was bleeding heavily from the...
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
