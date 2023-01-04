LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a person was injured in one of two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Sunday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to what was believed to be gunfire on Knox Street after an officer heard it while on patrol, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. Police reportedly found several shell casings for different caliber weapons in the area of 54 Knox St. No injuries or property damage were found, the release stated.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO