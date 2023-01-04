ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Maine man killed in Poland crash identified

POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
POLAND, ME
truecountry935.com

Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash

Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
POLAND, ME
B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
WATERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One injured in Lewiston weekend shooting incidents

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a person was injured in one of two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Sunday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to what was believed to be gunfire on Knox Street after an officer heard it while on patrol, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. Police reportedly found several shell casings for different caliber weapons in the area of 54 Knox St. No injuries or property damage were found, the release stated.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Police searching for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
BOOTHBAY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
SMITHFIELD, ME
newscentermaine.com

Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
SMITHFIELD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy