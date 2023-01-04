Read full article on original website
WGME
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WGME
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
WGME
Man seriously injured after box truck hits cement truck on Maine Turnpike
KITTERY (WGME) -- Police say a Massachusetts man was seriously injured after the box truck he was driving slammed into the back of a cement truck on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery Thursday morning. Maine State Police say a 22-year-old Massachusetts man was driving a box truck when he hit...
WGME
Maine man killed in Poland crash identified
POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
WGME
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
truecountry935.com
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
wabi.tv
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
lcnme.com
Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash
The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
coast931.com
Driver who rear-ended tractor-trailer in fatal Androscoggin County crash identified
Police have identified the driver killed in a crash in the town of Poland on Monday. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Gary Hesketh of Oxford died at the scene of the crash on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies said he rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
One injured in Lewiston weekend shooting incidents
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a person was injured in one of two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Sunday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to what was believed to be gunfire on Knox Street after an officer heard it while on patrol, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. Police reportedly found several shell casings for different caliber weapons in the area of 54 Knox St. No injuries or property damage were found, the release stated.
WGME
Police searching for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
wabi.tv
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
newscentermaine.com
Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
WGME
9-1-1 calling system temporarily knocked out for 12 Maine communications centers
An internal power failure at two data centers for the 9-1-1 call system temporarily affected 12 of 24 public safety service organizations in Maine on Wednesday, according to the Maine Public Utilities Commission. During the outage, which began around 2 a.m. and was resolved around 3:30 a.m., people who called...
