Bryan, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research

Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016. The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children. “When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything,” Bridier recalled. “We lost our whole entire life and our purpose...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer

The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MAJEWSKI WELCOMED AS NEW WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER

The Washington County Commissioners Court welcomed its newest member this (Tuesday) morning. Dustin Majewski took his seat today as new Precinct 4 County Commissioner. For the past 24 years, that role belonged to Joy Fuchs, who chose not to run for re-election. Majewski says Fuchs had a tremendous impact during...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bryan Animal Center announces $23 adoption special

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center has announced a $23 adoption special with an approved application for the start of the New Year. According to the shelter's website, there are six cats and 27 dogs that are in search of new homes. The Bryan Animal Center is open...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota

The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital

More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
Navasota Examiner

Charges filed in Bedias murder

ANDERSON – Two men have been indicted by a Grimes County Grand Jury in the murder of Anthony Demilo Williams. Alfredo Garza and Eric Damian Segovia, both of Bedias are accused of the Oct. 14, 2021 shooting that killed the Navasota student in Bedias. Just before 11 p.m., Grimes...
BEDIAS, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in College Station homicide identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
