Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
College Station Mayor discusses plans, hopes for city in 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In November of 2022, John Nichols was elected the next Mayor for the city of College Station. In addition to the new candidates, there were also multiple propositions that were approved, each of which proposed millions for projects to improve different facets in the city.
Local law enforcement team up to raise over $10,000 in campaign for cancer research
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office and the College Station Police Department held a joint Big Check Presentation on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. These law enforcement agencies participated in the Beard It...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research
Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016. The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children. “When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything,” Bridier recalled. “We lost our whole entire life and our purpose...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
kwhi.com
MAJEWSKI WELCOMED AS NEW WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER
The Washington County Commissioners Court welcomed its newest member this (Tuesday) morning. Dustin Majewski took his seat today as new Precinct 4 County Commissioner. For the past 24 years, that role belonged to Joy Fuchs, who chose not to run for re-election. Majewski says Fuchs had a tremendous impact during...
College Station Fire Department is looking for new firefighters, EMS workers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Fire Department is looking to hire currently uncertified firefighters and EMS workers and sponsor them during the nearly year-long training process, according to Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs. "The training will happen before they are assigned shifts, before they make any kind...
Bryan Animal Center announces $23 adoption special
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center has announced a $23 adoption special with an approved application for the start of the New Year. According to the shelter's website, there are six cats and 27 dogs that are in search of new homes. The Bryan Animal Center is open...
Bastrop County murder suspect leads police on chase through the Brazos Valley
NAVASOTA, Texas — Police say a murder suspect from Bastrop County led six Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended with a crash in Navasota on Wednesday, Jan. 4 shortly after 1 p.m. According to police, the Texas DPS, Brazos and Grimes County Sheriff's Office, Bryan,...
Texas A&M Physics professor makes appearance on Jennifer Hudson Show
LOS ANGELES, California — Physics is one of the sciences that explains everything that happens around us as human beings, be it on a large, small, microscopic, or even galactical scale. However, Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova of the Texas A&M University physics department, who has gone viral on social media...
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
wtaw.com
Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital
More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
Navasota Examiner
Charges filed in Bedias murder
ANDERSON – Two men have been indicted by a Grimes County Grand Jury in the murder of Anthony Demilo Williams. Alfredo Garza and Eric Damian Segovia, both of Bedias are accused of the Oct. 14, 2021 shooting that killed the Navasota student in Bedias. Just before 11 p.m., Grimes...
fox44news.com
Victim in College Station homicide identified
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
KBTX.com
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
Montelongo's Fine Jewelry to open Aggie Ring Guard store in Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Montelongo's Fine Jewelry, an Aggie-owned jewelry store based in College Station, is set to open a ring guard store in Century Square, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The store is currently open next to Hopdoddy Burger Bar,...
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
Murder suspect involved in law enforcement chase arrested in Bastrop Co.
One person was arrested after a multi-agency vehicle chase involving a person wanted for murder ended in a crash Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bryan Police Department.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 1