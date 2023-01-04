Read full article on original website
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Bengals, Bills fans gathered outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills joined together outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after the Week 17 game’s postponement to pray for Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Monday’s game was cut short after Hamlin suffered a severe injury and received treatment on the...
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
NFL teams switch profile pictures in honor of Bills' Damar Hamlin
NFL teams are rallying around the Buffalo Bills and safety Damar Hamlin. Each of the 32 teams' Twitter profile pictures feature Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.
Fans Held Candlelight Vigil Outside Hospital For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
Fans from both the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals made their way to the hospital where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hold a candlelight vigil. According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the opening quarter of last night's Monday Night Football game.
Niagara Falls To Feature 'Illuminated' Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls will don the Buffalo Bills' primary shade in honor of Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition following Monday night's incident.
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and is still on a ventilator
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dorrian Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
Ravens send their thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
There has been an outpouring of support from Baltimore to Buffalo for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night.
How Damar Hamlin Has Inspired Bills To Play Patriots Game As Scheduled
We probably can stop talking about Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Patriots potentially being postponed. Both teams now sound ready to go for the Week 18 matchup, with Buffalo on Thursday leaving no doubt about where it’s at following Monday’s scary scene involving safety Damar Hamlin.
NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed
NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
Damar Hamlin 'showing signs of improvement' according to Bills
In a statement today- the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin is showing signs of improvement. The Bills player remains in critical condition in a hospital in Cincinnati.
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was postponed after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He...
Bills DB Damar Hamlin 'Won the Game of Life!' Doctors Say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and communicating with family, friends and doctors.
Ravens fans rally around Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he goes into cardiac arrest
BALTIMORE -- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's football game against the Bengals.The outpour of support is continuing to come from across the country and in Baltimore. Many Ravens fans are praying for Hamlin to recover from his injuries."Praying—a lot praying—a lot for him," one Ravens fan said of Hamlin. "I hope he's OK."People are continuing to show their support the day following Hamlin's collapse. "When I saw it, I thought, you know, it's football. He just a regular injury," Ravens fan Renee Green said. "But once I saw...
