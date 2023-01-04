ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
Syracuse has 4 players with Maryland/Virginia ties. How will going home affect them in UVa matchup?

Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Taylor grew up seven miles from the University of Virginia’s basketball facility. It takes 20 minutes from his house to get there. Last summer, when Taylor wasn’t scrimmaging at the Blue Ridge School with Maliq Brown, he was playing pickup basketball with UVa players Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Chris Coleman.
ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews. The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
‘Thank you, brother Lou Orr, spread those long wings’ (Your Letters)

During my junior year as a student athlete (football) at Syracuse University in the early days of September 1976, there was a meeting place for some football and basketball players to get together between classes in a building called HBC (Huntington Beard Crouse) on the quad. This is where I first met Louis Orr, a freshman on the Orangemen basketball team. I was living at Skytop, and Lou used to pop over. We would jump in my new car and head to Nedrow, Fayetteville and other places in the community, listening to music and talking about life, family, etc. These were special times. He always told me that I “took him under my wing,” even though he was a foot taller than me. His wings were longer.
