Section III boys ice hockey rankings (Week 5): 2 top teams suffer first losses of season
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Liverpool girls basketball wins OT thriller against Auburn, sweeps regular season series
The Liverpool girls basketball team has truly seemed to have Auburn’s number this season. The Warriors have now given the Maroons their only two losses of the season, after Wednesday night’s overtime matchup. Liverpool won 69-64 in an Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
Sophomore’s overtime winner lifts Clinton past Skaneateles in girls hockey
Alexa Thompson netted the game-winning goal in Clinton’s 2-1 overtime victory over Skaneateles on Wednesday in a Section III girls hockey contest.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 5): Three new No. 1 teams in latest polls
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Orange Weekly: SU basketball’s ACC schedule gets real now (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has won seven of its last eight games and is 3-1 in ACC play so far. If SU can keep up that pace in its next four games or so, that will really be impressive considering the schedule gets harder in the near future.
Syracuse’s 2022 season played out like we thought it would, and the numbers prove it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Entering the 2022 season, Syracuse football had one big, looming goal hanging over it: Get to a bowl game. The Orange achieved that, and much of its season played out as expected.
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
A look at the NCAA’s quadrant system ahead of Syracuse’s key stretch of games (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse is not in the NCAA tournament conversation yet, but the Orange’s upcoming slate of games did spark one question about the NCAA relative to its use of the quadrant system. I get into that, plus a whole lot more, in this week’s Mailbox, including...
All-CNY hockey player scores 100th career point, and he’s only a sophomore
Sophomore All-CNY hockey player Henry Major became Skaneateles’ youngest player to score 100 points in a career on Tuesday night. In the Lakers’ 7-1 win over Oswego, Major had four assists to reach the 100-point mark.
Syracuse has 4 players with Maryland/Virginia ties. How will going home affect them in UVa matchup?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Taylor grew up seven miles from the University of Virginia’s basketball facility. It takes 20 minutes from his house to get there. Last summer, when Taylor wasn’t scrimmaging at the Blue Ridge School with Maliq Brown, he was playing pickup basketball with UVa players Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Chris Coleman.
Updated ACC basketball stats: Judah Mintz, league leader in steals, meets a veteran ball handler
Syracuse, N.Y. — Freshman Judah Mintz is one of the ACC’s top young point guards. He’ll get a worthy test Saturday at Virginia going up against veteran point Kihei Clark, who has been making big plays for the Cavaliers since 2018-19, when he helped them win the NCAA title as a freshman.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 5
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 5. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
How to watch Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team looks to snap a two-game losing streak as they host the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, January 5 (1/5/2023) at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews. The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Former SU athletic trainer gave Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin CPR on field after collapse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Syracuse football athletic trainer performed life-saving CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Albert Breer, a senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated, reported Thursday that Denny Kellington’s work...
‘Thank you, brother Lou Orr, spread those long wings’ (Your Letters)
During my junior year as a student athlete (football) at Syracuse University in the early days of September 1976, there was a meeting place for some football and basketball players to get together between classes in a building called HBC (Huntington Beard Crouse) on the quad. This is where I first met Louis Orr, a freshman on the Orangemen basketball team. I was living at Skytop, and Lou used to pop over. We would jump in my new car and head to Nedrow, Fayetteville and other places in the community, listening to music and talking about life, family, etc. These were special times. He always told me that I “took him under my wing,” even though he was a foot taller than me. His wings were longer.
