Miley Cyrus has shared that Dolly Parton was “actually scared” when the actor told her that she was thinking about changing her hair.The 30-year-old singer spoke about her and Parton’s next gig, as they’ll be co-hosting NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, during a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for the upcoming “A Toast to 2022!” special.Speaking to the TV host, Cyrus addressed how she told the “Jolene” singer, who’s her godmother, that she wanted to dye her hair. However, she then noted that Parton wasn’t very fond of that idea.“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” she said....

6 DAYS AGO