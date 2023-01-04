Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform New Year’s Medley: Watch
Miley Cyrus hosted the second iteration of her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, last night (December 31) as part of the television network’s holiday programming. During the event, she brought out Dolly Parton to perform with her. Parton joined her goddaughter in singing Cyrus’ 2013...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed
The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
The ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor With the Highest Net Worth Quit the Show Early
'Gunsmoke' boasted an impressive cast including James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and others, but the one with the highest net worth may surprise you.
Which ‘Barney Miller’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
No other series unleashed law enforcement laughs like the comedy cop show 'Barney Miller.' Forty years after its finale, here's which cast members are alive and dead.
Here’s Who Took Miss Kitty Russell’s Place on ‘Gunsmoke’ After Amanda Blake Left
After Amanda Blake left 'Gunsmoke,' here's a look at who replaced Miss Kitty Russell as the owner of the Long Branch.
Loretta Lynn Once Found a Subtle Way to Tell Dan Rather He Was a ‘Good-Looking Guy’ During an Interview
Loretta Lynn once found a subtle way to work a compliment for Dan Rather into their interview by telling him he reminded her of another "good-looking guy."
The Daily South
Dolly Parton On Navigating Loss And The Gospel Hymn That Helps Her Grieve
Dolly Parton is no stranger to grief. The country legend lost three close friends in less than two years: Loretta Lynn, Noami Judd, and Kenny Rogers. In a recent chat with Hoda Kotb on Today, Parton discussed what it’s been like to lose so many loved ones in close succession, and how she uses “good memories” to get her through the hard times.
CMT
Dolly Parton Shares The Secret To Her 56-Year Marriage
When Dolly Parton said "I Do" to her husband, Carl Dean, 56 years ago – she meant it. Parton's marriage to Dean has long been a hot topic of conversation, and she recently told a Canadian news outlet that she enjoyed it when people asked her how they made it work.
Dolly Parton to Team Up with Legendary 80s Singers for New Song
80 for Brady is a film based on the true story of a group of old female friends who travel... The post Dolly Parton to Team Up with Legendary 80s Singers for New Song appeared first on Outsider.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton announce gospel music collaboration
Dionne Warwick announced Tuesday that she and fellow award-winning singer Dolly Parton are teaming up for a gospel duet. The two songstresses will record "Peace Like a River" together, a song written by Parton. "She's such a sweetheart, I know her. And then she sent me another song, the one...
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100
Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton was ‘scared’ when she threatened to go brunette
Miley Cyrus has shared that Dolly Parton was “actually scared” when the actor told her that she was thinking about changing her hair.The 30-year-old singer spoke about her and Parton’s next gig, as they’ll be co-hosting NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, during a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for the upcoming “A Toast to 2022!” special.Speaking to the TV host, Cyrus addressed how she told the “Jolene” singer, who’s her godmother, that she wanted to dye her hair. However, she then noted that Parton wasn’t very fond of that idea.“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” she said....
Video Footage Of Johnny Cash Impersonating Elvis Back In 1959 Is An All-Timer
There may not have been two more electric performers in their hay day than Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Both artists had an unshakable charisma to them, although ol’ Elvis had a tendency to shake his hips much more than Cash did, and when Elvis first burst onto the music scene, he was arguably the most polarizing artist in the game because of it.
Ken Curtis Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode That Made Him Closer Friends With Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis always had a strong friendship with Milburn Stone, but his favorite episode further deepened their connection.
‘Hannah Montana’: Dolly Parton ‘Brought Doughnuts and Dolly Merch for Everyone,’ Says Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton go way back. The latter's guest appearance on 'Hannah Montana' was one for the ages, reveals the show's star.
The Song George Harrison Wrote After Briefly Leaving The Beatles
Guitarist George Harrison temporarily left The Beatles and wrote a diss track toward his fellow bandmates before eventually returning to the band
