St. Cloud regional school districts' early starts, cancellations and closures for Jan. 4 2023 (may update)
The National Weather service announced a winter storm warning and weather advisory for the St. Cloud Area. It will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation is expected. The forecast includes total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.
Albany Area Schools
- Two hour late start
- Kids Company and Wrap-Around Care will open at 8:00 am
- Morning Half-Day Preschool Canceled
- All Day Preschool and Preschool Camp will start at 10:00 am
- BECC Opens at 10:00 am
- Morning Community Ed Activities Canceled
- No Daytime ECFE
