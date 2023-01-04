Obituary: Helen Ruth Watts

Funeral service for Helen Ruth Watts, 87, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5 at New Hope #2 Baptist Church, Ralph McGowan and Dave Wright officiating.

Mrs. Watts passed away Jan. 2, 2023 surrounded by family.

She was born March 28, 1935 to Hoyt and Ruth Gunter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Jackie Watts; son, Kennie Watts; sisters, Martha Ann Wright, Agnes Grimes, and Brenda Wright.

Survivors include, one daughter, Debbie (Randy) Bates, two sons, Keith (Carol) Watts and Jayson (Crystal) Watts; one sister, Geraldine (Wayne) Morris; one brother, Donald (Joyce) Gunter; grandchildren, Wesley (Misty) Watts, Phillip (Sally) Watts, Casey (Morgan) Watts, Meagan (Erik) Keese, Nicholas (Kristina) Watts, Kaleb (Haley) Watts, Courtney (Dillon) Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Addie Watts, Ella and Cohen Watts, Henry Watts, Colt and Skylar Keese, Lydia, London, and Nicholi Watts, and Kayden Watts.

Helen was a long-time member of New Hope No.2 Baptist Church, married to the love of her life, January 14, 1953. She was a treasured member of the Holly Pond Community and always welcomed others with open arms. Everyone who came to her house was sure to leave with a full heart and full belly. Her love of Christ was unparalleled, and she truly emulated His love toward others. She focused much of her life on loving and valuing every moment with her family. She was truly an angel on earth.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Kaleb Watts, Casey Watts, Erik Keese, Mitch Morris, Dillon Jarrett, and Scott Gunter will serve as pallbearers.

Obituary provided by the Watts family.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watts family.