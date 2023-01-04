Obituary: Jerry W. Laney

Jerry W. Laney, age 74, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Jerry was born in Cullman, Alabama on May 11, 1948 to Oda Theodore and Theresa Murphree Laney. Mr. Laney is a veteran of The United States Army.

Funeral services are Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church with Rev. John Richter. Interment will follow services in Cullman City Cemetery.

Survivors are: Wife: Janice R. Laney of Cullman, Step-mother: Levern Laney of Vinemont, Sons: Craig W. (Crystal) Laney of Cullman, Eric C. (Julie) Laney of Fairview, Matthew K. (Jamie) Laney of Crane Hill, Sister: Kathy L. Rushing of Crane Hill, Brothers: Danny Joe Laney of Vinemont, Johnny M. (Janet) Laney of Vinemont, He was Gramps to his beloved five grandchildren: Josh (Shelby) Foster, Connor B. Laney, Sarah E. Laney, Grant C. Laney, Carson R. Laney, and a special uncle to Aaliyah.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church “Burn The Note” at 512 2nd Avenue SE, Cullman, Alabama 35055 or call (256) 734-0344, or online contributions: https://sjepc.churchcenter.com/giving .

