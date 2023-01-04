ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball hands New Bedford first loss

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 1 day ago

The Bridgewater-Raynham High girls basketball team handed New Bedford its first loss of the season, 47-35.

Natalia Hall-Rosa led the way for the Trojans with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks. B-R (4-1, 1-0 in Southeast Conference) broke the game open by closing the first half on a 26-4 run.

More: Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games

Brenna Woodbury (7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals), Reese Bartlett (4 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds) and Ally Piecewicz (4 points, 9 rebounds) contributed to the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsjGX_0k2bu05a00

In other high school action on Tuesday:

G IRLS BASKETBALL

Brockton 52, Dartmouth 50: Naveiha Madison had 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and a pair of steals to power the Boxers. Also starring: Sunali Carter (11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals), Tajeiha Madison (11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists), Ngozi Nwosu (6 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals) and Ashya Dingle (6 points, 7 assists).

Rockland 50, Randolph 25: Every Bulldog scored in the South Shore League win.

South Shore Tech 45, Sturgis East 10: Abby Pattinson scored a game-high 12 points for the Vikings (4-1). Mia Bradshaw added 10 points.

Plymouth North 49, Pembroke 44 (OT): The Blue Eagles won the Patriot League game.

Stoughton 44, Waltham 37: The win was the first for coach Eric Adams.

Hingham 67, Plymouth South 38: The Harborwomen won the Patriot League game.

More: Legendary Brockton High boys basketball coach Victor Ortiz remembered as a winner

Middleboro 60, Carver 58: Sophomore Nicole Kerstein scored 18 points to led the way for the Sachems (6-3). Sophia Moxley added 15. Sarah Stairs led the Crusaders with 19 points and Julia Grimes added 12.

Archbishop Williams 49, Braintree 33: Angie Coletti had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Archies (5-1).

Hanover 39, Duxbury 30: Mary Kate Flynn had 12 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocks as the Hawks (3-2) won the Patriot League game. Amanda Donovan led the Dragons with 8 points.

Whitman-Hanson 60, Scituate 49: Jenna Mishou (14 points), Caitlin Leahy (10) and Cassidy Briggs (10) all finished in double figures for the Panthers (4-3, 4-0 in Patriot League).

North Quincy 53, Silver Lake 47: Ava Bryan (15 points), Molly Toland (12), Mary Saccoach (10) and Jillian Jaenigh (8) led the Raiders to a Patriot League win.

Norwell 55, Hull 25: Chloe Richardson (17 points), Sara Cashin (15) and Maddie Oliver (13) starred for the Clippers (6-1).

Mashpee 47, East Bridgewater 39: The Vikings dropped the South Shore League game despite 24 points from Phoebe Katilus.

Cohasset 36, Abington 32: Sarah Chenette had 16 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Skippers to a South Shore League win. Angelina Grimes and Laney Larsen also played well.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington 68, Cohasset 53: Connor Pease had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks to lead the Green Wave (3-3, 3-2) to a South Shore League home win. Tyler Staiti added 18 points and 5 rebounds for Abington. Cohasset was led by Jack Cullinan (14 points), Sam Coletta (13) and Will Hendle (13).

Calvary Chapel 48, South Shore Tech 29: Ben Torndorf (Scituate) scored 9 points and Caleb Hawkins (Abington) added 7 in the loss for the Vikings (1-4).

Cardinal Spellman 84, Arlington Catholic 55: The Cardinals won the Catholic Central League game behind 20-point games from Kristian Simpson (24 points), Jaydan Exalus (21) and Luke McSharry (21). D'Anthony Amado handed out 6 assists.

Xaverian 69, BC High 49: The Eagles dropped the Catholic Conference game.

East Bridgewater 68, Mashpee 41: Aidan Toomey starred for the Vikings (4-2) with 21 points while Michael Mondesir and Mike Oman both scored 10.

Hanover 58, Duxbury 52: Seniors Jake Peterson (21 points) and Charlie Carroll (18) led the Hawks (3-2) to a Patriot League win. Trevor Jones scored 17 points for Duxbury.

Pembroke 50, Plymouth North 43: Joey Dwyer (12 points), Brady Spencer (11) and Devanti Perry (11) led the way for the Titans. Senior Ivan Darko scored 17 points for North (3-2), and Nick Marcel added 10.

North Quincy 59, Silver Lake 32: Zach Taylor scored 22 points for the Raiders (5-1). Nate Caldwell (9 points) and Joe Bates (8 points) also contributed. Luke Lofstrom scored 8 to lead the Lakers.

Archbishop Williams 67, Bishop Stang 40: Josh Campbell and Lorenzo Jackson each scored 14 points, and Tristan Rodrigues added 11 for Williams (6-0, 2-0 Catholic Central League).

Norwell 80, Hull 46: Jackson Adams (17 points) and Matt Leaver (16) led the way for the Clippers. Ronan Coffey added 12.

Randolph 45, Rockland 41: The Blue Devils won the South Shore League game.

Marshfield 63, Quincy 36: The Rams improve to 5-0 as 13 players scored.

Hingham 62, Plymouth South 43: The win was No. 200 for coach Bob Kniffen. Liam McBride scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half.

Durfee 60, Braintree 59: The Wamps dropped a non-league game.

Dartmouth 70, Brockton 66: The Boxers dropped the Southeast Conference game.

New Bedford 69, Bridgewater-Raynham 60: In the Southeast Conference loss, Luke Barry scored 13 points and Dylan Rodriguez added 12 for the Trojans (1-6).

Whitman-Hanson 81, Scituate 53: Sophomore Ryan Baker (20 points, 11 rebounds) and freshman Isaiah Bean-Britain (17 points, 8 rebounds) led 10 different scorers as the Panthers (4-2, 3-1) won a Patriot League game. Senior captain Cole Champignie added 10 points.

BOYS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham 80, Apponequet 53: The Trojans improved to 3-0.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham 92, Apponequet 81: The win moves the Trojans to 3-0.

BOYS HOCKEY

Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Cod Tech 4, Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth 2: Kacey Brown and Dalton Ghelfi scored for the Hawks on Sunday.

West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater 6, Stoughton/Brockton 3: Brayden Bates made 53 saves in Sunday's win for WEB while Anthony Patete and Brett Peterson each scored two goals. Luke Barry had a goal and two assists. Colby Strunk, Brendan Twohig and Owen Dupont scored in the loss.

Duxbury 4, Hingham 2: Sam Mazanec made 35 saves on Sunday and Mike Hussey (two assists) and Mike Yucius (goal, assists) had two-point nights for the Dragons. Anders Kilbourne, Braeden Hulett and Sean Walsh each had one goal.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Oliver Ames 66, Sharon 32: Catie Wilson, Bridget Hughes and Nicole Brooks swept the shot put, and Katie Sobieraj, Hailey Goldman and Madeleine Stewart swept the mile for the Tigers (3-0). Amelia Andre won the long jump and 300 meters. Other winners for OA were: Adama Lamin-Bangura (high jump), Taegan Hodges (1,000m), Iole Apostoli (2-mile) and Jenn Giman (600m). Giman also anchored the winning 4x400m relay with Hodges, Molly Capece and Jamie Weeks.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Oliver Ames 55, Sharon 45: Nolan Querzoli won the high jump and 300 meters, Peter Andramalos, Brady Burton and Freddie Hakimdin swept the shot put, and Brendan Thomas and Aidan Dupill finished 1-2 in the mile to lead the Tigers. Ryan Sarney's 9:28 finish in the 2-mile currently leads the Hockomck League by over a minute (and qualifies him for Nationals). Alex Pierce won the 1,000m (2:48), and the 4x400m relay of Brendan Thomas, Ethan Mahoney, Sarney and Dupill won.

Bridgewater-Raynham 70, New Bedford (N.Y.) 30: Connor Johnson won the 55m hurdles and 300 to power the Trojans (1-1). B-R also got wins from Kauan Bento (55m), Daniel Leet (600m), Brian Peters (1,000m), James Murray (mile), Benjamin Tansey (2-mile) and Declan Hetrick (shot put).

Brockton 78, Durfee 18: The Boxers got event wins from Abner Albello, Ludgero Fontes, Lucas Andrade and Antonio Tobon.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball hands New Bedford first loss

ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023

The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
caughtindot.com

NHL donates $300k to new field house coming to the neighborhood

The Winter Classic is in town and the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house. According to CBS Boston, the donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail

After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
TAUNTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
Daily Voice

Dorchester Woman Wins First $1 Million Lottery Prize Of 2023

Some people may make financial resolutions in the new year, but a Dorchester woman made her fiscal goals come true in just the first few days of 2023. Ivy Veal-Sanders of Dorchester won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner of 2023 playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. She claimed her prize on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
WORCESTER, MA
Patriot Ledger

