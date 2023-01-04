ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills’ Dion Dawkins shared valuable insight into the team’s unyielding support of Damar Hamlin

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
As the sports world continues its outpouring of support and hope for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one of his teammates has offered insight into how the organization is processing the situation.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on SportsCenter and discussed how the team is only focused on Hamlin. He said that they are channeling all the energy they have in to supporting those around Hamlin, including those on the Bills roster that are closest to him.

While Dawkins acknowledges that their work as NFL players will continue, their efforts to support Hamlin’s family and friends will remain paramount.

The Bills did get “a guardedly optimistic update” about Hamlin’s condition on Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. While he remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center, Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn has shared that his nephew’s breathing has improved and has “a chance to recover.”

We all continue to keep Hamlin in our constant thoughts in prayers and hope for a swift, full recovery.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

