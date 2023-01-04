Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?Ash JurbergTexas State
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Mayor discusses future of Downtown arena project, buildings in Union Plaza area
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser shed light on what will come next for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, and the buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood that the city purchased for the project. Leeser's response...
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president charged with misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association was booked into jail Thursday, according to El Paso County jail records. Ronald Martin is charged with misusing money greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, jail records show. The...
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of driving stolen Jeep in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Venezuelans were arrested and accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle, El Paso officials said. The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022. Officers were patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church and spotted a Jeep going the wrong way.
El Paso officer accused of unlawfully releasing confidential info to family members
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More information was obtained on the El Paso police officer who is charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Investigators said an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on...
Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
El Paso Public Library brings back 'Food for Fines' program to pay library fines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Public Library and El Paso Animal Services are partnering with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank for the annual "Food for Fines" program. Starting Tuesday through Jan. 20 library patrons will be able to pay library fines by...
Migrants left wet, cold after wintry mix falls in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants in downtown El Paso were met with the cold after a mix of rain and snow fell over the Borderland Monday. Some migrants told CBS4 their home countries are usually warm year-round and are not used to the El Paso cold. “It’s cold...
Fire inside Las Cruces home garage put out
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of a Las Cruces home was damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a garage at a home on the 2500 block of Centennial Street around 2:30 p.m. The small fire was...
Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
El Paso shelter sees food supply decrease as migrant crisis continues
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
Socorro ISD teams up with Care Solace for mental health care coordination services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District has partnered with Care Solace to expand access to community mental health and substance use treatment providers for students, staff, and their families. Care Solace provides a Care Companion™ team who can find available providers in the community.
Woman hospitalized following shooting at Canutillo Palms Apartments
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at the the Canutillo Palms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirm that one woman was taken to the hospital and a male suspect fled the scene. This is a developing story; check back...
Alcohol and speed factors in deadly rollover crash along Alabama Street in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Speed and alcohol were factors in a deadly rollover crash from Wednesday. Montana Joe Stevens, 22, was identified as the passenger who died. The crash at the intersection of Alabama Street and Aurora Avenue happened around 5:30 p.m. Luis Pedro Garcia, 46, was the...
Sheriff's office partners with Tornillo ISD to provide school resource officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is partnering will the Tornillo Independent School District to provide a school resource officer at campuses. Deputy Eduardo Placencia will be moving from campus to campus, Tornillo Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio confirmed. Deputy Eduardo Placencia...
El Paso DEA seized over 2 million fentanyl, fake pills in west Texas, New Mexico in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder across the whole U.S. in 2022. The El Paso DEA Division, which covers West Texas and the whole state of New...
El Paso Locomotive to host Sacramento Republic in home opener in March
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Locomotive FC is set to kick off its landmark fifth season at Southwest University Park against Sacramento Republic FC in March. The home opener match will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be available to...
Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
Updated: large law enforcement presence in Westway; schools placed on lockdown
WESTWAY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police and SWAT were in Westway trying to take a man into custody. Around 10 a.m. police said the man was taken into custody. He was accused of shooting a woman, robbing several businesses and firing a weapon at police during a high-speed chase, according to El Paso police sergeant Javier Sambrano.
Police: Armed man shot at police during high-speed chase in El Paso
EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — A man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase Thursday morning was suspected in a shooting in Canutillo and several armed robberies. The chase ended around 8 a.m. in Westway, Texas near Interstate 10 and exit 0. The suspect, a man...
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
