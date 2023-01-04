ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of driving stolen Jeep in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Venezuelans were arrested and accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle, El Paso officials said. The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022. Officers were patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church and spotted a Jeep going the wrong way.
Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
Migrants left wet, cold after wintry mix falls in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants in downtown El Paso were met with the cold after a mix of rain and snow fell over the Borderland Monday. Some migrants told CBS4 their home countries are usually warm year-round and are not used to the El Paso cold. “It’s cold...
Fire inside Las Cruces home garage put out

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of a Las Cruces home was damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a garage at a home on the 2500 block of Centennial Street around 2:30 p.m. The small fire was...
Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
El Paso shelter sees food supply decrease as migrant crisis continues

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
Woman hospitalized following shooting at Canutillo Palms Apartments

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at the the Canutillo Palms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirm that one woman was taken to the hospital and a male suspect fled the scene. This is a developing story; check back...
Sheriff's office partners with Tornillo ISD to provide school resource officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is partnering will the Tornillo Independent School District to provide a school resource officer at campuses. Deputy Eduardo Placencia will be moving from campus to campus, Tornillo Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio confirmed. Deputy Eduardo Placencia...
Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
Updated: large law enforcement presence in Westway; schools placed on lockdown

WESTWAY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police and SWAT were in Westway trying to take a man into custody. Around 10 a.m. police said the man was taken into custody. He was accused of shooting a woman, robbing several businesses and firing a weapon at police during a high-speed chase, according to El Paso police sergeant Javier Sambrano.
Police: Armed man shot at police during high-speed chase in El Paso

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — A man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase Thursday morning was suspected in a shooting in Canutillo and several armed robberies. The chase ended around 8 a.m. in Westway, Texas near Interstate 10 and exit 0. The suspect, a man...
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
