Read full article on original website
Related
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Popculture
Disney World Ride to Undergo Lengthy Refurbishment, Closure in 2023
Those visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 may not get a chance to ride the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster as it undergoes some serious maintenance. According to a report by All Ears, the attraction will be closed starting on Feb. 20, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until "summer 2023." The reason listed for the closure is "heavy refurbishment."
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Parade Dining Package in Disneyland Announced!
With the return of the “Magic Happens” Parade at Disneyland, guests planning to visit the park now have the chance to book dining packages as well. Dining packages are a great way to enjoy a meal before heading off to a reserved viewing area to watch a parade, show, or other performance. It kind of makes you feel like a VIP!
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022
Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
WDW News Today
‘Party Monorail’: Flashing Monorail Undercarriage Lights Celebrate the New Year at Walt Disney World
Even the Monorails at Walt Disney World are celebrating New Year’s Eve! The undercarriage lights, which were added last September, are running a rolling pattern to create “party Monorails,” with effects like a party bus. We spotted a few different Monorails lighting up on their way through.
disneytips.com
Disney Park to Shut Down for the Day Later This Month
The New Year is bringing with it several closures and refurbishments (some leading to the opening of entirely new attractions) at the Walt Disney World Resort. Along with closures for refurbishments and updates, however, entire Disney Parks and select experiences always have the possibility of shutting down for other reasons, too, like inclement weather, special events, and corporate buyouts, just to name a few.
How Disney is turning up the heat on bad behavior at its parks
The New York Times published a column recently dubbing 2022 “The year we lost it.” The column cited a litany of bad behavior in public — on roads, in stores, on airplanes, in school board meetings, at the Oscars (especially at the Oscars!). It missed one area...
11 new attractions, restaurants coming to Disney World in 2023
There’s a number of attraction, restaurants and stores that were expected to open in 2022 at Walt Disney World but were pushed back to 2023, and there are just a handful of new things so far announced for this year. One big thing we have not been privy to...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts
There are LOTS of Disney resorts, and it can be hard to choose which one to stay at. If you’re a big Disney food fan (like we are!), the restaurants at each resort may influence your decision. Allow us to make that decision easier for you! Let’s head over to Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts for The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts!
Walt Disney World Railroad to reopen soon during ‘holiday season’
After being closed for over four years, the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom is expected to reopen soon welcoming guests ” once again for the holiday season,” Disney announced on the Disney Parks Blog. The train was closed for the construction of TRON in Tomorrowland, which...
Why some Disneyland rides shut down when it rains
Some fans say it's the best time to go to the park.
Destination D23, other 100-year anniversary events announced
Disney’s official fan club, D23, will mark Walt Disney World Company’s 100th anniversary with a number of exclusive events on the Walt Disney Studios Lot, a preview of Disney100: The Exhibition and a special Destination D23 at Walt Disney World in 2023. D23 members will be able to...
DuckTales World Showcase Adventure debuts at EPCOT on Dec. 16
Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, the long-awaited replacement to the Agent P World Showcase Adventure in Epcot will debut on Dec. 16 on the Play Disney Parks app. According to Disney, join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews and friends as they travel around EPCOT World Showcase on a quacky quest...
Roundup Rodeo BBQ opening in Spring 2023 at Hollywood Studios
The long-awaited Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studio will now open in the spring of 2023, Disney announced. The restaurant was originally announced to open in 2022 with Jessie’s Trading Post, which will be full of “the coolest toys and finest souvenirs,” merchandise shop to open. Nothing more has been announced on Jessie’s Trading Post.
Disney Diary
Kissimmee, FL
460
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
The place for news, views, photos and videos of all things Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Especially for us big kids.https://disneydiary.com
Comments / 0