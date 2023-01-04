ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
thecomeback.com

Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ocolly.com

OSU wide receiver Richardson enters transfer portal

It seemed the damage to the OSU football roster was over, but now, OSU will be without one of its rising stars and Guaranteed Rate Bowl captains come next season. On Tuesday, sophomore wide receiver John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal, Cody Nagel of 247Sports reported. In his two...
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
WTOL-TV

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
NBC4 Columbus

Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. New Ohio law requires colleges accommodate religious …. New Ohio law requires colleges accommodate religious observances. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jR66FD. Reagan Tokes Act heads to Ohio Supreme Court. Reagan Tokes Act...
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
10TV

2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
NBC4 Columbus

Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
NBC4 Columbus

CPD seeking help in finding missing child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
