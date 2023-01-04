Read full article on original website
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
WTOL-TV
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
NBC4 Columbus
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. New Ohio law requires colleges accommodate religious …. New Ohio law requires colleges accommodate religious observances. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jR66FD. Reagan Tokes Act heads to Ohio Supreme Court. Reagan Tokes Act...
NBC4 Columbus
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
myfox28columbus.com
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teenagers connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus have been arrested, according to police. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Dec. 3, officers were called...
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
Four suspects in custody in connection with northwest Columbus homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
