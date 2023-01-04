ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
The US Sun

Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car

A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RadarOnline

Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System

The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Truth About Cars

Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED

Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Breaks Silence After Tragic Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has broken his silence about his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram on Tuesday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, which serves as the first look at the actor following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
NBC Los Angeles

Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
RENO, NV
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV

