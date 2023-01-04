Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car
A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System
The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
Wife heard hiker’s chilling final yell as he plunged 300ft to his death while taking pictures on mountain summit
A HIKER has died after his wife heard his heartbreaking final cry while he plummeted hundreds of feet down an icy mountainside, authorities said. The unnamed man lost his life on Saturday morning following the tragic plunge at Mt Willard in Crawford Notch while taking pictures of the scenic views.
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Tesla driver who plunged his family off California cliff did so on purpose, officials say
A California man intentionally drove a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his family, officials said Tuesday. The driver and his wife and children survived and were rescued Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of...
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Says He's "Messed Up" After Snow Plow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans...
Jeremy Renner Breaks Silence After Tragic Snowplow Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has broken his silence about his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram on Tuesday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, which serves as the first look at the actor following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
A Tesla driver watched in horror as another Tesla burst into flames after hitting a barrier
Josh Kaplan spoke with the other driver, who said he was using the Autopilot system when his Tesla failed to follow a bend and then struck a barrier.
Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow
"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Ken Block death: Hoonigan founder killed in snowmobile accident aged 55
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner In “Critical Condition” After Snowplow Accident In Nevada
News just broke that famed actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable” condition on Sunday after a brutal snowplow accident, according to the Deadline. The Avengers and Mayor Of Kingstown star was hurt on his own property near Reno, Nevada:. “After experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing...
