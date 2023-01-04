ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

CPD arrests suspect accused of deadly shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested 49 year old Duyon Wilson in connection with a deadly shooting CPD says he is suspected of being involved in. According to authorities, the shooting took place in December at the Latimor Manor Apartments in the 100 block on...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigates deadly shooting in broad daylight

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight. According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charge upgraded following Amazon parking lot shooting

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say charges have been upgraded after the victim in a December 21st shooting died from his injuries. Investigators say Jonathan Walker is now charged with murder in the death of Derrell Andrews. Deputies say the men were in...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body found in clothing donation bin identified

Kershaw Co, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Coroner, David West has released the identify of a body found over the weekend in a bin for clothing donations. According to Coroner David West, the body has been identified as that of 47 year old Lesley Lemoine from Lugoff. Officials...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies investigate death after body found in donation bin

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — An investigation continues in Kershaw County after a body was found in a donation bin. According to deputies, this is a picture of where investigators say the body was found Saturday in a bin along highway 1 in Lugoff. Investigators say they believe it...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man wanted for a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in Sumter turns himself in

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police say a man wanted for a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting turned himself in on Tuesday. Amani Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, faces a murder charge after Channing Goodman, 46, was fatally shot. According to investigators, Goodman was trying to...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cause determined in S. Lake Drive house fire

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on South Lake Drive. one person was left displaced and the Red Cross is helping them. fire officials say a space heater caused the fire. If you’re...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Free Fridays and Grinding of the Greens

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, if you are looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb. You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ now...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden kicks off New Year with ‘Free Fridays’ for Lexington/Richland residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New Year with the return of Free Fridays. Starting January 6, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands woman shares importance of donating blood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — As part of National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross is encouraging South Carolinians to roll up their sleeves for a good cause. Blood donations have saved many lives in the Palmetto State, including here in the Midlands. “January of last year, we saw...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands residents give the gift of life at New Year’s Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last January, the American Red Cross reported a nationwide blood shortage. This year, to help make sure the blood supply for hospitals is sufficient, we at ABC Columbia and the American Red Cross teamed up for a New Year’s Blood Drive. “There’s always a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan tracking the storms- Midlands clearing up this afternoon

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan and Chief Meteorologist John Farley are tracking the storms. This latest update, at Noon, has the forecast for this afternoon clearing as the clouds start to move out. Tyler says the majority of the severe weather for the Midlands is over now but a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 2pm ET.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Beethoven

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Beethoven! This 3-month-old mixed pup came to the Kershaw County Humane Society after being abandoned with his 6 siblings last month. Thanks to the generosity of their finder, the puppies were safe, warm, and well taken care of for two weeks over the winter holidays in a foster home. Now they’re ready to find their forever home to kick off the new year!
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks losing starting defensive lineman to transfer

It’s a huge loss for the Gamecocks. Former five-star defensive lineman Jordan Burch out of the Hammond School is entering the transfer portal, according to a USC spokesman Thursday. Burch was one of the highest ranked recruits in Carolina football history and finished third on the team this season...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS: How to keep your fitness goals for 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to a global consumer survey, living a healthier life is the top resolution for 2023. However, statistics report that only around 9 percent of people keep their resolutions for the entire year. “People come in a week after usually when the New Year’s crowd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy