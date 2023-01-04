COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New Year with the return of Free Fridays. Starting January 6, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO