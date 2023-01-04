ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

German exports unexpectedly fall in November

BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe’s largest economy despite fading supply chain problems. Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted 0.2% growth.
104.1 WIKY

Kenya private sector activity rises in December -PMI

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s private sector activity picked up for a second month in a row in December, helped by easing inflation, increased demand and favourable weather, a survey showed on Thursday. The S&P Global Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to 51.6 in December from 50.9 a...
trex global

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
104.1 WIKY

Spanish services activity expands again in December

MADRID (Reuters) – Activity in the Spanish services sector expanded for the second consecutive month in December, supported by a marginally better demand environment amid slowing inflation, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Spain’s services sector, which accounts for around half of Spanish...
104.1 WIKY

Tesla sold 55,796 China-made vehicles in December

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, according to the data from China Passenger Car Association on Thursday. The number marks a 44% drop from November and is 21% fewer than a year earlier as the U.S. automaker reduced output and cut prices to deal with pressures of rising inventory amid weakening demand.
104.1 WIKY

Amazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount

(Reuters) – The massive job cuts by Amazon.com Inc, one of the biggest private employers in the United States, show the wave of layoff sweeping through the tech sector could stretch into 2023 as companies rush to cut costs, analysts said on Thursday. As a demand boom during the...
msn.com

Dow sinks more than 300 points on strong jobs reports

The Dow fell more than 300 points on Thursday as strong jobs data spooked investors. A number of reports this week show that the labor market remains resilient to the Federal Reserve’s attempts to tame inflation by raising interest rates and cooling the economy. The reports stoked investors’ fears that the central bank will continue with its painful hiking regimen well into 2023.
104.1 WIKY

Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal. Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting released overnight showed that while...
Cleveland.com

US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. Applications for unemployment aid for the...
104.1 WIKY

Tech firms lead companies with most December job cuts -report

NEW YORK (Reuters) – American technology firms dominated the number of announced job cuts in December, as some employers downsized workforces to brace for the prospect of difficult economic times looming ahead. According to the latest job cuts report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc, released on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy