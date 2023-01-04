Read full article on original website
German exports unexpectedly fall in November
BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe’s largest economy despite fading supply chain problems. Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted 0.2% growth.
Decline in German services sector eases, raising hopes for milder recession -PMI
BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - High inflation and economic uncertainty extended a downturn in the German services sector in December, though a slower pace of decline in activity adds to hopes of a milder-than-expected recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Kenya private sector activity rises in December -PMI
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s private sector activity picked up for a second month in a row in December, helped by easing inflation, increased demand and favourable weather, a survey showed on Thursday. The S&P Global Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to 51.6 in December from 50.9 a...
U.S. manufacturing sector contracts, prices decline in December-ISM
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December, but weakening demand amid higher borrowing costs pushed a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs to the lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, signaling that goods disinflation was underway.
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
The U.S. might avoid a full-out recession, but get ready for a ‘slowcession’ says one of the first economists to predict the 2008 financial crash
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, wants us to be more optimistic about the economy. An economic downturn in the U.S. this year is all but guaranteed as the Federal Reserve puts the brakes on the economy and clamps down on inflation. But while nobody knows exactly how much...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
Spanish services activity expands again in December
MADRID (Reuters) – Activity in the Spanish services sector expanded for the second consecutive month in December, supported by a marginally better demand environment amid slowing inflation, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Spain’s services sector, which accounts for around half of Spanish...
TREX Global:U.S. bond yields fall to boost gold prices, focus on Fed meeting minutes and ISM manufacturing PMI
Photo bye.g(lalit/Unsplash) U.S. December Markit manufacturing PMI final value hits new low since May 2020. Data on Tuesday showed that the final Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States recorded 46.2 in December, the lowest since May 2020.
Japan’s real wages fall at fastest pace in over 8 years in November, weighed by inflation
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s real wages fell at their fastest rate – 3.8% – in over eight years in November as a result of higher inflation, while nominal pay growth slowed despite rising for the 11th straight month, official data showed on Friday. Sluggish wage recovery...
Tesla sold 55,796 China-made vehicles in December
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, according to the data from China Passenger Car Association on Thursday. The number marks a 44% drop from November and is 21% fewer than a year earlier as the U.S. automaker reduced output and cut prices to deal with pressures of rising inventory amid weakening demand.
Amazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
(Reuters) – The massive job cuts by Amazon.com Inc, one of the biggest private employers in the United States, show the wave of layoff sweeping through the tech sector could stretch into 2023 as companies rush to cut costs, analysts said on Thursday. As a demand boom during the...
Dow sinks more than 300 points on strong jobs reports
The Dow fell more than 300 points on Thursday as strong jobs data spooked investors. A number of reports this week show that the labor market remains resilient to the Federal Reserve’s attempts to tame inflation by raising interest rates and cooling the economy. The reports stoked investors’ fears that the central bank will continue with its painful hiking regimen well into 2023.
Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal. Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting released overnight showed that while...
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. Applications for unemployment aid for the...
Euro zone producer prices fall m/m as expected in Nov
BRUSSELS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices fell month-on-month as expected in November, the EU's statistics office said on Thursday, pulled down by falling costs of energy.
Tech firms lead companies with most December job cuts -report
NEW YORK (Reuters) – American technology firms dominated the number of announced job cuts in December, as some employers downsized workforces to brace for the prospect of difficult economic times looming ahead. According to the latest job cuts report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc, released on...
India's FY24 growth to dip to 5.5% from 6.8% in FY23 - HSBC economist
MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 5.5% in the next financial year, a notch below the expected potential rate of 6%, as growth momentum in the country was slowing gradually, an economist at HSBC said on Thursday.
