Rogue Wave Hits Viking Polaris Cruise Ship Killing One Passenger
A rogue wave struck a Viking Cruises ship on November 29, leaving one person deceased and four others injured. Passengers recall the Viking Polaris wave incident as feeling like the ship had “run into a brick wall.”. The ship was sailing towards Ushuaia in Argentina, the starting point for...
Texas couple among stranded cruise passengers onboard ship near Australia, son says
MELBOURNE, VIC — A Texas man is looking for answers on behalf of hundreds of cruise passengers that are stranded on a ship near Australia. The main two people he's fighting for are his 80-year-old mother, Barbara, and her 81-year-old husband, David. According to The Guardian, the Viking Orion...
cntraveler.com
13 Unforgettable Hawaii Cruises, Including a Tiny 36-Passenger Sailing and a Disney Ship
The thing about Hawaii cruises is that there’s no bad time of year to take one. Thanks to its year-round sunshine and warm weather, Hawaii will be there for you whenever you’re ready to set sail. Several cruise lines, including Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Viking Cruises, call...
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
Video Tour of Cozy Cabin on 'Viking River Cruise' Is Too Cute
The balcony is the best part of the room.
Video of Cruise Diners Sailing Through Rough Seas Makes Us Want a 'Dramamine'
Talk about getting your sea legs!
cruisefever.net
New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water
As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
After 25 Royal Caribbean Cruises, I Finally Faced Rough Seas (Here's What Happened)
Weather rarely gets rough on Caribbean/Bahamas sailings out of Florida. And because distances being covered aren't very large, the cruise lines sailing those itineraries generally have a lot of leeway to sail away from bad weather. If you sail from Florida on a ship from Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) -...
Business Insider
Why it costs $1 million a day to run one of the world's biggest cruise ships
Why it costs $1 million a day to run one of the world's biggest cruise ships. It takes a staff of 2,400 people working day and night to keep Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas sailing. From tiny cruise-ship kitchens, chefs whip up 30,000 meals a day. All waste onboard is dealt with in secret, crew-only areas of the ship. And the engine room and captain's bridge work together to power and move the floating city. We go below deck on one of the world's largest cruise ships.
Meta employee, 28, buys a 12-year lease on a cruise ship studio for $300,000 to WFH worldwide
Austin Wells has bought a 12-year lease of a studio apartment on a cruise ship for $300,000. The ship, which launches in 2025, has 547 apartments and will sail the world, taking three years for one trip.
These honeymooners got stuck on a cruise ship in 2020. Here's why they went on a do-over
Back in March 2020, Jay and Carmen Martinez found themselves stuck at sea as the cruise industry shut down in the wake of Covid-19. Almost three years later, the couple embarked on a do-over trip. Here's what they learned.
Waves Reach 'Deck 6' of Cruise Ship During Harrowing 'Drake Passage' Crossing
This is definitely not a cruise for those with weak stomachs.
View From Cruise Ship Balcony in Norway Is Right Out of a Fairy Tale
It doesn't get more magical than this.
TravelPulse
Carnival, Royal Caribbean to Appeal Massive Cuban Cruise Port Fines
Officials from the Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises announced plans to appeal a fine issued by a United States court related to the usage of a port in Havana confiscated by the Cuban government in 1960. According to Reuters.com, District Judge Beth Bloom said in a Miami court last...
Cleveland Jewish News
Royal Caribbean introduces more ways to see best of Caribbean in 2024-25
Year-round and summer cruises across nine ships and 20 destinations make for a lineup of adventures in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean. On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean.
On This Mediterranean Cruise There's No Need to Leave the Ship for an Unforgettable Culinary Experience
Eat, drink, and cook your way from Italy to Istanbul aboard Oceania’s Riviera.
maritime-executive.com
Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard
The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
104.1 WIKY
