Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou Miss Blackhawks Practice
As the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice for Thursday's practice, Patrick Kane and Andreas Athanasiou were not among the group. Kane is taking a maintenance day and Athanasiou is dealing with a non-COVID related illness. Patrick Kane Injury Update. While the Blackhawks didn't necessarily provide a formal update on Patrick...
Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Game 38: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. And while they have a lot of factors working against them at the moment, at least one is in their favor: Recent history. They have won four consecutive games against Vegas, including each of the past two at T-Mobile Arena, where they will face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 p.m. Eastern.
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Decision to Golden Knights
Colorado dropped a 3-2 result to Vegas on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 3-2 result to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-14-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 1A) and Mikko Rantanen (1G, 1A)...
Jack Eichel, Paul Cotter Return to Practice For Full Contact
The two forwards are probable for the Vegas Golden Knights' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner drops truth bomb on William Nylander outscoring Auston Matthews
While it’s usually Auston Matthews soaking up headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s been a bit of a different story during the 2022-23 NHL season. Through the first 38 games of the season, it’s William Nylander who leads the Leafs in scoring this season. Nylander’s dominant season drew a brutally honest take from fellow Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner, who revealed that the 26-year-old’s scoring exploits are no big surprise, via David Alter of SI.com.
FOX Sports
Rangers give forward Jimmy Vesey 2-year contract extension
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey has turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday the team has agreed to terms with Vesey on a two-year contract extension. The...
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
NHL Power Rankings: Sabres climb as team eyes first playoff berth since 2011
While these NHL Power Rankings do weigh things like wins, losses, and a slew of statistics, they also take vibes into consideration. And because of the vibes surrounding the team, the Buffalo Sabres are rapidly rising in these rankings. Since the start of December, Buffalo has been one of the...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms
Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but his addition Wednesday suddenly clouds his availability for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Kansas City currently doesn't have another kicker on its 53-man roster or practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Misses three times
Succop missed two of three field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Week 17's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Succop converted from 22 yards but missed field goals from 53 and 26 yards, with the latter attempt blocked. With a missed PAT as well, it was a rough outing for the veteran, who sits just outside the top 10 league-wide in scoring at his position with one game remaining.
