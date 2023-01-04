ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
Arizona Sports

Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player

Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners

Nottingham signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The contract figures to include an invitation to major-league spring training. Nottingham has a career .698 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, with his last stint in the majors coming in 2021 with the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA

