On3.com

Duke star Jeremy Roach to miss game against Boston College due to injury

Duke junior Jeremy Roach will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College due a re-aggravation of a toe injury, according to a release from the program. Roach initially suffered a toe injury back in December and missed time on the court. The No. 16 Blue Devils lost to NC state Jan. 4 where Roach played just 23 minutes and scored only four points.
