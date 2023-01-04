Duke junior Jeremy Roach will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College due a re-aggravation of a toe injury, according to a release from the program. Roach initially suffered a toe injury back in December and missed time on the court. The No. 16 Blue Devils lost to NC state Jan. 4 where Roach played just 23 minutes and scored only four points.

DURHAM, NC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO