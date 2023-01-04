ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to December Shooting in Middletown

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident in Middletown last month. Officers were called to a reported shooting on South Main Street at about 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 4. Responding officers determined that 31-year-old Titus Cooper allegedly shot at a building and an unoccupied vehicle. Investigators...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigation Underway After Police Pursuit Into Milford

Bridgeport and Milford Police are investigating a reported police pursuit that ended near Interstate 95 in Milford Wednesday night. An active investigation is underway. There was a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37, but it's. Bridgeport police said officers saw a vehicle allegedly involved...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple departments, regional taskforce assist in police pursuit in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford. Shortly before 6 P.M. Wednesday evening, members of a regional auto taskforce pursued a stolen vehicle wanted for a major incident in another jurisdiction. Police say one party was detained as...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Arrested in Connection to 2021 North Haven Murder

Two people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened in North Haven in 2021. On Wednesday, police said 22-year-old Armani Salcedo Jr. and 24-year-old Deane Matta Jr., both of New Haven, were arrested for their role in Davonte Warren's murder. North Haven officers were called to a...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dad Suspected in Death of 2-Year-Old Found Buried in Stamford Park: PD

A 26-year-old Stamford man is a suspect in the death of his 2-year-old son, Liam, who was found in a plastic bag buried in a park, according to Stamford police. Stamford police said they received a call at 11:52 a.m. Monday reporting a possible kidnapping and a child who might have been injured.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Along I-95 in Milford

One person is in custody after a crash near Interstate 95 in Milford, according to East Haven police. Authorities from several departments are at the scene. East Haven police said members of the Department personnel are in the area of I-95 South, exit 36 in Milford, for an incident involving a wanted suspect. They said no injuries were reported.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven Wednesday Night

Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven Wednesday night. It happened on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Officers found a 30-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 5 years in prison for role in cocaine trafficking operation: DOJ

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – 41-year-old Felix Ortega-Pagan of Waterbury has been sentenced to five years in prison and four months of supervised release for trafficking cocaine, according to the Department of Justice. An investigation led by the Postal Inspection Service’s Bulk Trafficking Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking operation headed by Pierre Joshwan Rodriguez of […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Recover Money Believed to Be Lost Through Cryptocurrency Scam

A Connecticut State Police task force has recovered $23,000 for a person in Milford who was the victim of a cryptocurrency scam. Police say that person was scammed into making several deposits into several Bitcoin ATMs under false pretenses. Tracing funds to cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States and the...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Plan to Preserve Memorial for Fallen Officers

Bristol Police are planning to preserve the police cruiser in front of the police station that's been there since the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in the line of duty during an ambush-style attack on Oct. 12, 2022. A police cruiser...
BRISTOL, CT

