NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to December Shooting in Middletown
Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident in Middletown last month. Officers were called to a reported shooting on South Main Street at about 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 4. Responding officers determined that 31-year-old Titus Cooper allegedly shot at a building and an unoccupied vehicle. Investigators...
Norwalk Woman Charged With Stealing $58K From Elderly Employer, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for larceny after allegedly stealing more than $58,000 from her employer, an elderly woman. The initial forgery complaint was made in Norwalk in September 2022 when the woman's daughter discovered the illegal withdrawals from the victim's checking account, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway After Police Pursuit Into Milford
Bridgeport and Milford Police are investigating a reported police pursuit that ended near Interstate 95 in Milford Wednesday night. An active investigation is underway. There was a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37, but it's. Bridgeport police said officers saw a vehicle allegedly involved...
30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
Eyewitness News
Multiple departments, regional taskforce assist in police pursuit in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford. Shortly before 6 P.M. Wednesday evening, members of a regional auto taskforce pursued a stolen vehicle wanted for a major incident in another jurisdiction. Police say one party was detained as...
NBC Connecticut
2 Arrested in Connection to 2021 North Haven Murder
Two people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened in North Haven in 2021. On Wednesday, police said 22-year-old Armani Salcedo Jr. and 24-year-old Deane Matta Jr., both of New Haven, were arrested for their role in Davonte Warren's murder. North Haven officers were called to a...
NBC Connecticut
Dad Suspected in Death of 2-Year-Old Found Buried in Stamford Park: PD
A 26-year-old Stamford man is a suspect in the death of his 2-year-old son, Liam, who was found in a plastic bag buried in a park, according to Stamford police. Stamford police said they received a call at 11:52 a.m. Monday reporting a possible kidnapping and a child who might have been injured.
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
Westport Man Nabbed For Causing Disturbance At Popular Mexican Restaurant, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been charged with criminal trespass after allegedly repeatedly attempting to get inside a popular Mexican restaurant after he was removed for causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Viva Zapata’s at 530 Riverside Ave. Westport Police...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Along I-95 in Milford
One person is in custody after a crash near Interstate 95 in Milford, according to East Haven police. Authorities from several departments are at the scene. East Haven police said members of the Department personnel are in the area of I-95 South, exit 36 in Milford, for an incident involving a wanted suspect. They said no injuries were reported.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven Wednesday Night
Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven Wednesday night. It happened on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Officers found a 30-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
darientimes.com
Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say
A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
Surveillance photo captures man who police say stole over $500 in groceries
Police believe the suspect may have also stole from a Stop & Shop in White Plains, and Wegmans in Harrison.
Waterbury man sentenced to 5 years in prison for role in cocaine trafficking operation: DOJ
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – 41-year-old Felix Ortega-Pagan of Waterbury has been sentenced to five years in prison and four months of supervised release for trafficking cocaine, according to the Department of Justice. An investigation led by the Postal Inspection Service’s Bulk Trafficking Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking operation headed by Pierre Joshwan Rodriguez of […]
Man arrested in connection with 2-year-old son's death in Connecticut
The body of 2-year-old Liam Rivera was found in Cummings Park in Stamford Monday night, reportedly inside a plastic bag.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Recover Money Believed to Be Lost Through Cryptocurrency Scam
A Connecticut State Police task force has recovered $23,000 for a person in Milford who was the victim of a cryptocurrency scam. Police say that person was scammed into making several deposits into several Bitcoin ATMs under false pretenses. Tracing funds to cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States and the...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Plan to Preserve Memorial for Fallen Officers
Bristol Police are planning to preserve the police cruiser in front of the police station that's been there since the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in the line of duty during an ambush-style attack on Oct. 12, 2022. A police cruiser...
NYPD officer suspended; seen punching girl while responding to Staten Island fight
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was suspended without pay after he was caught on video pummeling a girl while responding to a Staten Island melee Tuesday, authorities said. The cops were on duty in the area when an after-school fight broke out between several girls near Willowbrook Road and Forest Avenue at around […]
