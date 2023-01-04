Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
thepostathens.com
Effect of winter break on local college bar
As students head home for the holidays, they leave behind their weekend tradition of going out with their friends. At the University of Toledo, or UT, a frequent hangout for college students is the locally-owned bar Jake's Saloon, or Jake's, located at 2520 Dorr St., featuring Home Slice Pizza. Jake's...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
13abc.com
Grocery stores, inflation and what to expect in the near future
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For most of us, grocery shopping is less than thrilling, especially in the past year with prices soaring. Now, as we begin 2023, those prices haven’t changed much and there is talk of a possible recession in our near future. According to the Consumer Index,...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
13abc.com
Benchmark owner speaks out after kitchen fire: Damage impacting several surrounding businesses
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Benchmark Restaurant Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but because of the centralized location of the restaurant, several businesses were also impacted. “35 years that we’ve been in business, operations from New...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
bgindependentmedia.org
New BG city building – No cramped hand-me-down this time around
The new city administration building in Bowling Green is designed to be more user-friendly for residents, and more worker-friendly for city employees. No employees will have to set up office in a former closet. No residents will have to navigate the confusing maze of offices. And it is hoped that there will be far fewer City Council meetings when citizens have to stand in the hallway due to the room capacity limits.
themirrornewspaper.com
Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
13abc.com
The back and forth over backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Is a backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts affecting the fight against crime in the area? Toledo’s mayor says it is, while court officials say no such backlog exists. Now we’re taking a look at some of the numbers. This debate was reignited...
13abc.com
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
