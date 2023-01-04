Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
PWMania
Kenny Omega Crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis joined Omega in the ring for the bout, which lasted more than...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
nodq.com
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 live results: White vs. Okada, Omega vs. Ospreay
Wednesday's event is expected to feature an appearance by Sasha Banks.
MMA Veteran Phil Baroni Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend
Longtime MMA veteran Phil Baroni was arrested in San Pancho, Mexico over the weekend for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The Tribuna De La Bahía's Isrrael Torres reported on Monday that Baroni flagged down police who were conducting a surveillance of the area, asking them for help with his girlfriend who was unconscious inside a hotel room. The officers found the woman lying naked on a bed where, she was "covered with a sheet that showed multiple traces of blows and bruises on her face and part of her body, without vital signs."
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Backstage News On Sasha Banks And NJPW Hours Before Wrestle Kingdom 17
As one chapter comes to a close, another soon begins for Sasha Banks. In just a matter of hours, "The Boss" is expected to make her first professional wrestling appearance outside of WWE in over a decade. Banks will likely trade in her former ring name as well, opting for her real one, Mercedes Varnado, or the recently trademarked names Mone' Banks or Mercedes Mone'. In Tokyo, Banks is set to make her debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Fightful
Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Xyon Quinn, More Set For 1/6 WWE NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for the first NXT Level Up of 2023. WWE announced that the January 6 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Edris Enofe and Malik Blade taking on the duo of Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Plus, Tank Ledger faces Xyon Quinn. Lastly, Elektra...
Zack Sabre Jr Becomes First-Ever NJPW World TV Champion At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Joins TMDK
Zack Sabre Jr makes history. Zack Sabre Jr. became the first-ever NJPW World TV Champion at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 by defeating Ren Narita in the finals of the tournament. ZSJ picked up the victory by tapping out Narita with an armbar after working on Narita's arm throughout the match.
njpw1972.com
Tama Tonga regains NEVER Openweight gold in Tokyo Dome 【WK17】
It was former mentor versus former protege in the Tokyo Dome on January 4, as the NEVER Openweight Championship was on the line between Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga. Karl Anderson attacked Tama Tonga before the bell, allowing him to dominate his former Bullet Club teammate to start the match. Machine Gun spiked him into the ramp with a vicious driver, but as he looked to follow-up with a Gun Stun, Tama reversed and sent Anderson flying into the ramp himself.
Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview
Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success
CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
Fightful
John Laurinaitis Appearance At WrestleCon Canceled By Vendor Due To Negative Feedback
John Laurinaitis won't be at WrestleCon. On Wednesday it was reported that Laurinaitis would be at WrestleCon in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend. He was being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. On Thursday, Bobby Fulton took to social media to reveal Laurinaitis' appearance has been canceled...
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24): The Beast Special
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fifteen of its show on December 24. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24) - The Beast def. Stephy Slays (from...
Fightful
Bayley, Tamina, Dax Harwood, More React To Mercedes Mone NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Mercedes Mone arrives in New Japan. Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 when she confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. Mercedes laid out KAIRI with a DDT and declared herself the CEO of the division. Ahead of her NJPW debut, Mercedes tweeted her...
Fightful
