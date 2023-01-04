As one chapter comes to a close, another soon begins for Sasha Banks. In just a matter of hours, "The Boss" is expected to make her first professional wrestling appearance outside of WWE in over a decade. Banks will likely trade in her former ring name as well, opting for her real one, Mercedes Varnado, or the recently trademarked names Mone' Banks or Mercedes Mone'. In Tokyo, Banks is set to make her debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17.

