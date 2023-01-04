Read full article on original website
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
Fog and More Freezing Precipitation Possible in Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter weather advisory for southeastern Minnesota expires this evening, but travel in the region could remain challenging, if not treacherous. The National Weather Service is predicting fog will blanket the region with locally dense fog possible in some areas. Light freezing precipitation, along with...
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
Four New Members Join Olmsted County Board to Start New Year
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year this morning and welcomed four new members. The meeting began with a swearing-in ceremony for Commissioners Brian Mueller, Laurel Podulke-Smith, Michelle Rossman, and former State Senator David Senjem. All four were elected in November to succeed long-time commissioners who began their retirements at the start of the end of last year.
KAAL-TV
Man injured after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy 52 early Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 8:11 a.m., a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when it lost control and struck the guardrail at mile marker 74 in Pine Island Township.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
KIMT
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
Minnesota Goats Now Famous Thanks to Rochester Park (VIDEO)
Every now and then, I hear some Michael Jackson playing on a few of our stations at Townsquare Media in Rochester. I wasn't expecting to hear the Michael vibe though in a video with some Rochester goats. Minnesota Park Creates Hilarious Michael Jackson Video with Goats. I'm a music nerd...
Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
KAAL-TV
RPD, OCSO report 9 DWI arrests over New Year’s weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County law enforcement reported nine DWI arrests between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. According to Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made one DWI arrest early in the morning of Dec. 31 and two more arrests after midnight Jan. 1.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman dead, suspect in custody after hit-and-run accident in southeast Austin late Friday evening
An Austin woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run accident in southeast Austin late Friday evening. Officers from the Austin Police Department responded at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday evening to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Place SE near Oakland Avenue SE. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that officers arrived on the scene and rendered CPR to 41-year old Melissa Rack of Austin, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Chief McKichan stated that debris and other evidence indicated that a vehicle had struck Rack. Mayo Ambulance took over life-saving efforts, but Rack was later declared deceased.
Rochester Man Held For Minneapolis Murder Was Free on Bond
Moorhead, MN (MNN) - Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he'll ask that bond be revoked for a Rochester man charged with a 2021 murder in Moorhead. The move to revoke bond for 28-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed followed the filing of charges against him for a December 30th shooting death in Minneapolis. The defendant was released after posting 175 thousand dollars in bail in the Moorhead case, and prosecutor Melton says in his 20-plus years he’s never seen someone bail out on that type of bail.
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KIMT
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
