Dartmouth, MA

whdh.com

Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player

A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Closed to Vehicle and Marine Traffic

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): According to a tweet from MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard, the bridge was able to return to position and Route 6 was reopened to traffic as of 3:41 p.m. NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge is currently shut down, with neither vehicle traffic nor marine traffic allowed...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault

At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

A News Update With Jack Spillane [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford Light columnist Jack Spillane made another visit to Townsquare Sunday this week, sharing some interesting observations about the New Bedford City Council and more. Spillane recently reported the shocking news that, according to the Mayor's Office, new council president Linda Morad has not spoken to Mayor Jon Mitchell in two years. Morad told WBSM's Tim Weisberg this week that she has a "strained" relationship with Mitchell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Man Dies in Apparent Suicide at Dartmouth Jail

DARTMOUTH — A man from New Bedford has died in an apparent suicide by hanging at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 5 — just one day after the new county sheriff was sworn in. The District Attorney's office said the man was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Baseball Bat Attack Injures One

NEW BEDFORD — A man has been injured after being assaulted by a suspect wielding a baseball bat in New Bedford on New Year's Eve. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said the alleged attack took place at around midnight on Jan. 1 in the city's West End.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room

At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
