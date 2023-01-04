Read full article on original website
New Bedford, Fall River Snubbed in Family Vacation Site’s Rankings
Family Destinations Guide, an online website that recommends family and kid-friendly vacation destinations throughout the country, lists what it considers to be the "11 best family vacations in Massachusetts" – and we ain't on it. New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton were all snubbed by Family Destinations Guide, which...
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player
A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
FUN 107
Middleboro’s Beloved Central Cafe Passes the Pizza Cutter to the Next Generation
Panic set in across Middleboro and the surrounding towns on the morning of New Year’s Eve, as a Facebook post from the beloved Central Cafe downtown indicated that things were about to change in a big way. “Goodbye Central…we love you,” the post read. “Thanks to Middleboro and the...
FUN 107
Heroux Commits to Addressing ‘Blindspots’ After Apparent Inmate Suicide at Dartmouth Jail
On January 5, approximately 36 hours after former State Rep and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was sworn in as Bristol County Sheriff, an inmate was discovered deceased in his cell at the House of Correction in Dartmouth. The suspected cause of death is suicide by hanging. According to a statement...
New Bedford Police Answer Questions About Upcoming Civil Service Exam
The New Bedford Police Department is actively seeking to add new officers to the force and has begun an all-out recruiting campaign, beginning with encouraging those considering police work to sign up for the upcoming Massachusetts civil service exam. Lt. Scott Carola and Sgt. Matthew Rodrigues recently visited WBSM to...
FUN 107
New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Closed to Vehicle and Marine Traffic
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): According to a tweet from MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard, the bridge was able to return to position and Route 6 was reopened to traffic as of 3:41 p.m. NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge is currently shut down, with neither vehicle traffic nor marine traffic allowed...
WCVB
Family, friends seek answers after UMass Boston student killed in confrontation with Cambridge police
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed by Cambridge police gathered Thursday to protest and demand answers about the deadly confrontation. Sayed Faisal, 20, was a junior at UMass Boston. Those who knew him said he worked at an area CVS location and that he and his family moved to the region from Bangladesh about 7 or 8 years ago.
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
FedEx Drops Plan for Warehouse at Taunton’s Former Silver City Galleria
Not long ago, it appeared as though FedEx Corp. would develop a warehouse where once the Silver City Galleria mall was located at Routes 140 and 24 in Taunton. Economic conditions being what they are, those plans have changed. The Taunton City Council voted unanimously in July 2022 to advance...
Man stabbed in Providence; suspect in custody
The victim told the officers he'd been stabbed inside nearby home.
FUN 107
Mirasol’s Café Is Coming to Fairhaven & Loyal Customers Have a Few Requests
On Thursday, Mirasol's made the official announcement about its next location coming to Fairhaven. The promise of a new coffee spot in town created a lot of buzz online, but one common theme emerged:. Customers have some requests. Back in October, I got the chance to chat with Luis M....
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
FUN 107
A News Update With Jack Spillane [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford Light columnist Jack Spillane made another visit to Townsquare Sunday this week, sharing some interesting observations about the New Bedford City Council and more. Spillane recently reported the shocking news that, according to the Mayor's Office, new council president Linda Morad has not spoken to Mayor Jon Mitchell in two years. Morad told WBSM's Tim Weisberg this week that she has a "strained" relationship with Mitchell.
FUN 107
New Bedford Man Dies in Apparent Suicide at Dartmouth Jail
DARTMOUTH — A man from New Bedford has died in an apparent suicide by hanging at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 5 — just one day after the new county sheriff was sworn in. The District Attorney's office said the man was...
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
New Bedford Baseball Bat Attack Injures One
NEW BEDFORD — A man has been injured after being assaulted by a suspect wielding a baseball bat in New Bedford on New Year's Eve. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said the alleged attack took place at around midnight on Jan. 1 in the city's West End.
liveboston617.org
Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room
At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
FUN 107
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
FUN 107
