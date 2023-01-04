ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Espinal's late heroics lift Durfee basketball past Braintree

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 1 day ago

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Tuesday's local high school action:

Boys Basketball: Durfee vs. Braintree

SCORE: Durfee 60, Braintree 59

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Jan. 3

RECORD: Durfee, 5-1

HIGHLIGHTS: Jeyden Espinal grabbed an offensive rebound for a putback basket with 10 seconds left to lift the Hilltoppers to a dramatic victory over non-league opponent Braintree at home. Espinal finished with a team-high 14 points in the win for Durfee. Avonte Lamore chipped in with 13 points while Eric Lucas finished in double figures with 10 points. Devontae Stewart added nine points and Jaleale Simmons added eight points. The Hilltoppers trailed by as much as 16 points before making a run late in the third quarter. "We continue to hang our hats on the defensive end and make it tough for the opponent," Durfee head coach Joe DaCruz said. "We knew we had to lock in mentally and get stops one possession at a time and get out in transition."

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers host Brockton on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlBPy_0k2bpweU00

Aces on the ice: Here are the top Somerset Berkley, Diman co-op hockey players to watch this season

Boys Basketball: Somerset Berkley vs. Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 69, Greater New Bedford 48

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Jan. 3

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 5-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders made quick work of Greater New Bedford at home. Brendan McDonald led the way for SBR with a game-high 26 points, five assists and five rebounds. Mason Medeiros chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals. The Raiders connected on 14 shots from beyond the arc and shot the the ball at a 54% clip.

NEXT UP: The Raiders host Fairhaven on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xOMN_0k2bpweU00

Outstanding athletes: Top 25 girls basketball players to watch from Greater Fall River in 2022-23

Girls Basketball: Somerset Berkley at Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 59, Greater New Bedford 29

LOCATION: Greater New Bedford

DATE: Jan. 3

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 2-3 (2-1 in South Coast Conference)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HdMr_0k2bpweU00

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders led from start to finish, winning a road game against Greater New Bedford. Mia Gentile led SBR with a team-high 19 points. Karlie Cosme chipped in with 12 points and Anya Kanalski added 11 points.

NEXT UP: The Raiders travel to Fairhaven on Friday.

Boys Indoor Track: Durfee vs. Brockton

SCORE: Brockton 78, Durfee 18

LOCATION: Reggie Lewis Center

DATE: Jan 3

RECORD: Durfee, 0-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped their meet against league opponent Brockton. Brandon Pinero won the boys 300 meter race for Durfee. Aiden Lanciault won the 600 and took second place in the long jump. Chrispin Sokol earned third place in the 1000 while Colin Fleet finished in third place in the mile. Sebastian Reis ended in second place in the shot put.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers take on New Bedford next Tuesday.

Girls Indoor Track: Durfee vs. Brockton

SCORE: Brockton 51, Durfee 27

LOCATION: Reggie Lewis Center

DATE: Jan. 3

RECORD: Durfee, 0-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers lost to league opponent Brockton at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston Tuesday. Top performer for Durfee was Shakira Cadet, who won the 300 (42.59), long jump (18’3.5”), and high jump (4’10”). Freshman Aaliyah Alexandre received her first varsity points, by finishing second in the hurdles. Djenikha Jean-Claude also collected her first varsity point in the 600, finishing in third place. Jasmine Dosouto won the shot put (27’11”) while Tianna Gomes (8.01), Lauren Barnett (8.37), Thysh Garcia-Martinez (8.41) were among top performers in the 55 meter dash.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers face New Bedford next Tuesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Sports scores, highlights: Espinal's late heroics lift Durfee basketball past Braintree

