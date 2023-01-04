ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m. NIC-10 BOYS SCORESHononegah 69 Belvidere 37Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39Boylan 79 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon bound for elite tournament

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
DeForest Times-Tribune

Boys swimming: Norskies drop dual meet to Monona Grove

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
DEFOREST, WI

