On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...

DEFOREST, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO