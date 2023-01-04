Read full article on original website
Related
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball. Divine Savior Holy Angels 57, Brookfield Central 52. Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49. Wauwatosa East 60, Susssex Hamilton 39. Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Hale 32. MILWAUKEE...
Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m. NIC-10 BOYS SCORESHononegah 69 Belvidere 37Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39Boylan 79 […]
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS BASKETBALL Neenah 58, Kimberly 47 NEENAH - Allie Ziebell poured in 18 points and the Rockets used a big second half to pull away from the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon bound for elite tournament
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
Boys swimming: Norskies drop dual meet to Monona Grove
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
St. Mary's Springs leads boys high school basketball rankings; Oshkosh North back in top 5
Here is the latest version of the girls and boys high school basketball rankings in the Oshkosh Northwestern and Fond du Lac Reporter coverage areas. Teams are ranked based on a "pound-for-pound" criteria with success measured in relation to enrollment size. BOYS. *Tuesday's games not included. 1, St. Mary's Springs...
Top teams, wrestlers to watch at the Cheesehead Invitational high school wrestling tournament
There will be 38 teams from Wisconsin and around the nation descending on Kaukauna for the 24th annual Cheesehead Invitational this weekend. The three-day event features select dual matches Thursday at River View Middle School with the individual event beginning Friday evening and running all day Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
Comments / 0