ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Late rally falls short as New Britain loses to Bristol Eastern in girls basketball

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers held off a late fourth quarter surge by the New Britain Hurricanes Wednesday night. The Lancers, who had held the Hurricanes to nine total points in the first half, slowly lost the grip of the game but was able to hold on as they defeated the Hurricanes 40-31. New Britain coach Michael Jones said his players didn’t quit.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Bristol Central uses 4th quarter spurt to beat Plainville, 50-41

BRISTOL - What started off as a game Bristol Central controlled early on, quickly turned into a battle that required the Rams to dig deep and recover the lead late to walk away with the win. Down at the half, Plainville came out and used their speed to their advantage....
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington bounces back with 64-54 win over Hall

SOUTHINGTON - The Southington Blue Knights (4-1) got back on track on Tuesday night when they hosted the Hall Titans (3-2) in a game which took almost three quarters for the Knights to finally pull away. Southington saw key contributions from a handful of players en route to the 64-54 win.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Deegan gets 4 goals to lead Newington Co-op to 11-2 victory

NEWINGTON - The Newington Co-op boys ice hockey team (6-0) earned their most lopsided win of the season on Wednesday night over the Southington/Coginchaug/Westbrook Co-op (0-6). The 11-2 victory ties this year’s team with the 2012-13 Nor’easters for the best start in the last decade. The Nor’easters were...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour

The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Nancy E. (Carter) Gentry

Nancy E. (Carter) Gentry, 82, widow of Tommy R. Gentry, passed away Friday, (Dec. 23, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, Nancy graduated from Berlin High School, and received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from CCSU. She was employed as the Secretary to the Dean of the Business School at CCSU for 32 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain; was a member of the church choir; and served on several City of New Britain Boards and Commissions.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT

What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Lucille R. (Gaumond) Boilard

Lucille R. (Gaumond) Boilard, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 22, surrounded by her family. Lucille is reunited with the love of her life, husband, Norman R. Boilard, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Lucille was born on Jan. 2, 1937, in Southbridge, MA, to the late Leo and Marianna (Yvonne) Gaumond.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

State Rep Poulos sworn in for first term at State Capitol

SOUTHINGTON – Democratic State Representative Chris Poulos was sworn in Wednesday at the State Capitol for his first term representing the 81st District, which covers Southington. The swearing-in ceremony occurred in the House chamber on the Opening Day of the 2023 Legislative Session. "I am grateful and humbled to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy