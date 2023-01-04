Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Related
New Britain Herald
Late rally falls short as New Britain loses to Bristol Eastern in girls basketball
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers held off a late fourth quarter surge by the New Britain Hurricanes Wednesday night. The Lancers, who had held the Hurricanes to nine total points in the first half, slowly lost the grip of the game but was able to hold on as they defeated the Hurricanes 40-31. New Britain coach Michael Jones said his players didn’t quit.
New Britain Herald
Cucuta, Miller and early 3s help Newington rout E.O. Smith in girls basketball
NEWINGTON - Bela Cucuta and Kendall Miller combined to score 34 points and Newington made nine 3-pointers en route to beating Edwin O. Smith 58-31 Wednesday night in girls basketball from Richard E. Rogalski Gymnasium. “I thought we played our best 32 minutes of basketball all season,” began Newington head...
New Britain Herald
Bristol Central uses 4th quarter spurt to beat Plainville, 50-41
BRISTOL - What started off as a game Bristol Central controlled early on, quickly turned into a battle that required the Rams to dig deep and recover the lead late to walk away with the win. Down at the half, Plainville came out and used their speed to their advantage....
New Britain Herald
Southington bounces back with 64-54 win over Hall
SOUTHINGTON - The Southington Blue Knights (4-1) got back on track on Tuesday night when they hosted the Hall Titans (3-2) in a game which took almost three quarters for the Knights to finally pull away. Southington saw key contributions from a handful of players en route to the 64-54 win.
New Britain Herald
Deegan gets 4 goals to lead Newington Co-op to 11-2 victory
NEWINGTON - The Newington Co-op boys ice hockey team (6-0) earned their most lopsided win of the season on Wednesday night over the Southington/Coginchaug/Westbrook Co-op (0-6). The 11-2 victory ties this year’s team with the 2012-13 Nor’easters for the best start in the last decade. The Nor’easters were...
Springfield Central’s Will Watson, Josiah Griffin, Jayden Bass selected to MHSFCA All-State Football Team
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III, OL Jayden Bass and DL Josiah Griffin were named to the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association’s All-State Team on Dec. 28, according to a release from the association.
South Windsor youth hockey coach fired after video shows him pulling opposing player to ice
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor youth hockey coach has been fired following an incident in which he grabbed and pulled an opposing player during a game. This happened during a tournament in New Hampshire where the South Windsor team was taking on a team from Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Connecticut HS Coach Accused Of Shoving Player During Game, Reports Say
A Connecticut school district has suspended its high school girls basketball coach after a video of a game seemed to show him shoving a player, multiple news outlets are reporting.The Hartford Courant reported that East Hampton Schools Superintendent Paul Smith announced that Shaun Russel…
NBC Connecticut
East Hampton Schools Basketball Coach Suspended After Video Controversy
East Hampton Public Schools says they've suspended their high school girl's basketball coach, who also serves as the district's athletic director, after an incident at a game last month. A video of a game between East Hampton High School and Valley Regional High School appears to show coach Shaun Russell...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
New Haven Independent
FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour
The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
New Britain Herald
Nancy E. (Carter) Gentry
Nancy E. (Carter) Gentry, 82, widow of Tommy R. Gentry, passed away Friday, (Dec. 23, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, Nancy graduated from Berlin High School, and received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from CCSU. She was employed as the Secretary to the Dean of the Business School at CCSU for 32 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain; was a member of the church choir; and served on several City of New Britain Boards and Commissions.
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT
What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
New Britain Herald
Lucille R. (Gaumond) Boilard
Lucille R. (Gaumond) Boilard, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 22, surrounded by her family. Lucille is reunited with the love of her life, husband, Norman R. Boilard, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Lucille was born on Jan. 2, 1937, in Southbridge, MA, to the late Leo and Marianna (Yvonne) Gaumond.
New Britain Herald
State Rep Poulos sworn in for first term at State Capitol
SOUTHINGTON – Democratic State Representative Chris Poulos was sworn in Wednesday at the State Capitol for his first term representing the 81st District, which covers Southington. The swearing-in ceremony occurred in the House chamber on the Opening Day of the 2023 Legislative Session. "I am grateful and humbled to...
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
Comments / 0