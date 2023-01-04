Nancy E. (Carter) Gentry, 82, widow of Tommy R. Gentry, passed away Friday, (Dec. 23, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, Nancy graduated from Berlin High School, and received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from CCSU. She was employed as the Secretary to the Dean of the Business School at CCSU for 32 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain; was a member of the church choir; and served on several City of New Britain Boards and Commissions.

