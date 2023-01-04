Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
wtmj.com
Milwaukee firefighters discover body in burned home
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home. The Journal Sentinel reports that firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said “extreme hoarder conditions” in the home hampered searchers. Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.
wtmj.com
Experience Milwaukee releasing its own beer in partnership with New Barons Brewing Cooperative
MILWAUKEE — You can’t experience Milwaukee without beer. Experience Milwaukee is announcing a new partnership with New Barons Brewing Cooperative. New Barons will serve as the official brewery and beer of the podcast. The new partnership entails collaborative events, new content and the release of the podcast’s own signature beer — the Experience Milwaukee Hoppy Pilsner.
wtmj.com
2 students robbed at gunpoint outside of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dorms
MILWAUKEE — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) were uninjured when a suspect exited a car, produced a firearm and robbed them outside of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall on Wednesday night. As reported by TMJ4, the crime occurred outside of the popular dorm on the 2300-block...
wtmj.com
French Bulldog stolen in Milwaukee, found in Hartland
A French Bulldog was back home Thursday morning after being stolen from a victim on Milwaukee’s southside last November, according to police. On November 23rd, 2022, two dogs were taken during a burglary near 21st and Layton, authorities said. One of the dogs was quickly located and returned to the victim.
wtmj.com
Nationwide ghost tour showcases chilling underbelly of Milwaukee landmarks
MILWAUKEE — Do you gravitate toward thrills, chills and horror for entertainment? Would you consider yourself an adventurous spirit? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! U.S. Ghost Adventures is bringing its haunting ghost tours to Milwaukee as one of 12 new destinations established in 2023. As announced...
wtmj.com
Adorable baby penguin hatched at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE — The latest addition to the Milwaukee County Zoo is a baby Gentoo penguin that hatched a week before the holidays kicked off. As announced by the Milwaukee County Zoo, the chick of parents Fiona and Oscar hatched on Dec. 17. Although it will be seen in the habitat with its parents from time to time, the chick will spend most of its time growing and being cared for by zoo staff.
wtmj.com
Mequon firefighters pull body from burning home, roads closed overnight
MEQUON, Wis. — Firefighters recovered a body from an overnight house fire on the 12000-block of Mequon Rd on Tuesday morning, launching an investigation and closing roadways connecting neighboring towns. According to a social media release issued by Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS, a witness commuting to work past...
wtmj.com
Armed fugitive at large in Milwaukee for violently attacking Barton woman
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city. According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s...
WISN
Kenosha police find missing 15-year-old girl
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say a 15-year-old Jada Wilson has been found safe. She left her home with her dog Monday around 5:30 p.m. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wtmj.com
Menomonee Falls man killed, elderly parents injured by drunk driver on New Year’s Day
MILWAUKEE — In the middle of New Year’s Day, a Menomonee Falls man was killed by a drunk driver in a high-speed collision that also left both of his parents seriously injured. According to the Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office, the 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man was the passenger in...
wtmj.com
UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months after strike began
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that workers will vote on CNH’s latest upgraded offer, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike last May because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t keep up with soaring inflation and health insurance costs. Company officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions.
