Milwaukee, WI

middletontimes.com

Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock

Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
WATERFORD, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak's Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Body of missing New Berlin man found in Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The body of a New Berlin man who was last seen about midnight Jan. 1 was found Tuesday morning in the Wisconsin River. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department said it was called about 4 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check request for Matthew Haas, 37.
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS 58

Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit

Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

French Bulldog stolen in Milwaukee, found in Hartland

A French Bulldog was back home Thursday morning after being stolen from a victim on Milwaukee’s southside last November, according to police. On November 23rd, 2022, two dogs were taken during a burglary near 21st and Layton, authorities said. One of the dogs was quickly located and returned to the victim.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead

The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
NEW BERLIN, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee firefighters discover body in burned home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home. The Journal Sentinel reports that firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said “extreme hoarder conditions” in the home hampered searchers. Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
WEST ALLIS, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Wisconsin drivers aren’t the worst. But they’re pretty close.

One of the many side effects from the pandemic is that everyone seems to have forgotten how to drive. We now have unbiased proof, as a nationwide insurance comparison platform named Wisconsin as the fourth-worst driving state in the country. A research team at QuoteWizard analyzed 2022 data from more...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor

In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Waukesha Wednesday evening

WAUKESHA — A 73-year-old man is in the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave., according to David Daily, lieutenant with the Waukesha Police Department. Intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave. in Waukesha. Waukesha Police...
WAUKESHA, WI

