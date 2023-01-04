Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
middletontimes.com
Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock
Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak's Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
WISN
Body of missing New Berlin man found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The body of a New Berlin man who was last seen about midnight Jan. 1 was found Tuesday morning in the Wisconsin River. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department said it was called about 4 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check request for Matthew Haas, 37.
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
wtmj.com
French Bulldog stolen in Milwaukee, found in Hartland
A French Bulldog was back home Thursday morning after being stolen from a victim on Milwaukee’s southside last November, according to police. On November 23rd, 2022, two dogs were taken during a burglary near 21st and Layton, authorities said. One of the dogs was quickly located and returned to the victim.
wtmj.com
2 students robbed at gunpoint outside of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dorms
MILWAUKEE — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) were uninjured when a suspect exited a car, produced a firearm and robbed them outside of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall on Wednesday night. As reported by TMJ4, the crime occurred outside of the popular dorm on the 2300-block...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee firefighters discover body in burned home
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home. The Journal Sentinel reports that firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said “extreme hoarder conditions” in the home hampered searchers. Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
WI lawmakers eye red light cams, steeper fines for repeat reckless drivers
Newly sworn-in Republican Representative Bob Donovan says he has one major concern with both bills. “They don’t give a damn about tickets," he said. "They laugh at tickets. They tear them up."
radiomilwaukee.org
Wisconsin drivers aren’t the worst. But they’re pretty close.
One of the many side effects from the pandemic is that everyone seems to have forgotten how to drive. We now have unbiased proof, as a nationwide insurance comparison platform named Wisconsin as the fourth-worst driving state in the country. A research team at QuoteWizard analyzed 2022 data from more...
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
WisDOT extends comment period for I-94 expansion project
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for its alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Waukesha Wednesday evening
WAUKESHA — A 73-year-old man is in the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave., according to David Daily, lieutenant with the Waukesha Police Department. Intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave. in Waukesha. Waukesha Police...
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
