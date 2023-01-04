ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Hampton Roads former NFL player Aaron Rouse reacts to Hamlin incident

By Zak Dahlheimer
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bauPQ_0k2bp0yx00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tuesday, News 3 heard more reactions to a scary situation seen on national television.

Monday, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game . Multiple media outlets report Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest after a hit, and remains in critical condition at a hospital, as of Tuesday night.

“Anytime that a player that starts the game off, and is unable to walk off the field at the end of that game, it does something to you,” retired NFL player Aaron Rouse told News 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaHzH_0k2bp0yx00 News 3
Aaron Rouse

Before serving on Virginia Beach city council, Rouse spent years playing in the NFL.

“Football is a year-round sport,” Rouse said. “There is no offseason. That’s because you’re constantly trying to get in shape, or trying to heal from an injury, or get stronger, [or] get faster.”

Rouse spent Tuesday processing the news surrounding Hamlin.

“Watching that last night, I sat up, and your heart immediately goes out to Damar,” Rouse said. “You just want him to get up. You just want him to get up and be OK.”

Through his years playing in Hampton Roads, at Virginia Tech, and with the pros, he has seen a number of injuries, however, nothing like what happened to Hamlin Monday night.

“At the end of a game, wins or losses, you want to be able to go home to your families who are waiting on you to go out through those doors,” Rouse said. “It was very hard to watch.”

“He’s a lucky gentleman that he had medical support around him,” Chesapeake-based Family Medicine Physician Dr. Ryan Light said.

Dr. Light told News 3 he responded to a similar event last September, helping revive a referee at his son’s soccer game.

“He just fell down and his heart just stopped,” Dr. Light recalled.

READ: Experts stress importance of CPR-trained personnel at sporting events

Dr. Light said what happened to Hamlin is rare, but not completely unusual in sports.

“We see it happen on the basketball court, we see it happen occasionally, but it’s an ultra-rare event,” he said. “CPR is one of the first things we do. We try to get the defibrillator out there to try to start the heart again.”

Sharel Middleton's godson plays football in Hampton Roads.

“All I could truthfully do is still support him,” Middleton said. “I always tell him to be safe when I do see him.”

She hopes more protection comes for contact and collision sports after what happened to Hamlin.

“Maybe, it’ll give the sports a little bit more of an eye-opener to protect players, if that’s what they’re going to do as a profession,” Middleton said.

Doctors with Sentara Sports Medicine list the following risk factors for cardiac arrest:

  • Family history of heart disease, attack, or cardiac death
  • Cardiac conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking or high cholesterol
  • Underlying or unknown cardiac condition

Meanwhile, doctors say some warning signs of that may lead to cardiac arrest include the following:

  • Unexplained fainting or near fainting
  • Chest Pain or Tightness
  • Heart racing (chest palpitations)
  • Abnormal shortness of breath
  • Lightheadedness

According to doctors, if your child has any risk factors or shows warning signs, you should remove them from physical activity or exertion, and try and see your doctor.

READ: Here's what to know about cardiac arrest

Virginia also has a law in place when it comes to sudden cardiac arrest prevention in student-athletes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
NESN

What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin

Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJLA

'Bad luck and bad timing': Virginia cardiologist explains Bills' Hamlin's cardiac arrest

WASHINGTON (7News) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night. It was a horrifying scene not just for the fans, but for many of Hamlin’s fellow athletes. His teammates were tearing up and praying as CPR was being performed. Health officials say a cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function, which features a blockage or blockages to the heart.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy