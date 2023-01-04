Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
ASG Senate kicks off Winter Quarter with changes to internal rules
The Associated Student Government Senate passed changes to the body’s Code and Constitution Wednesday, removing clauses that limited media access to meetings. Medill freshman and senator Luis Castaneda proposed removing the two clauses from the Code Review that allowed a two-thirds Senate majority to close portions of meetings to journalists and other non-ASG individuals.
beckersdental.com
3 dental leadership moves
A DSO that named its chief dental officer and two other dental leadership moves that have taken place since Dec. 28:. 1. Sonrava Health promoted Dr. Zhi Meng from regional president to chief clinical operations officer. 2. Former Microsoft director Stephen Fong joined dental software company Planet DDS as CFO.
k12dive.com
By The Numbers: How districts are spending ESSER funds
About 43%, or $6.1 billion, of federal COVID-19 emergency funds that states have passed on to districts were used to meet students' academic, social, emotional and other needs. These activities represented the largest category of district expenditures during states' fiscal year 2021, a report released late last month by the U.S. Department of Education said.
Menominee school board welcomes members, tables asbestos financing
MENOMINEE—The Menominee School Board welcomed two board members, elected officers and tabled the asbestos financing agenda item at Wednesday’s organizational meeting. Cindy Jones and Jocelyn Rankinen are the newly-elected members who will serve on the board, with Derek Butler remaining as president, Cindy Woods elected as vice president and Becky Thoune remaining as secretary. The board tabled the financing for asbestos cleanup on the agenda, citing that it needs more...
A DARPA for K–12? Omnibus Bill Includes Substantial New Funds for Education RD
Funding increases written into the recently passed $1.7 trillion federal omnibus package will provide a substantial jumpstart to education research and statistics this year — and could even evolve into an entity mirroring DARPA, the Pentagon’s storied research and development branch. The law, passed by bipartisan majorities and signed by President Biden in the closing […]
