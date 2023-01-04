ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waveland, MS

Trapani appoints Lisa Planchard as Waveland's new city clerk and Ronnie Artigues as city attorney

By Cassandra Favre, Staff Writer
Sea Coast Echo
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement

A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books.  Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
WLOX

Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay Saint Louis is about to start a city-wide survey of its canals. It’s the first of its kind for the city. Engineers will be taking samples of the water, measuring the depth, and looking at the amount of sediment. The readings will help the city qualify for reimbursements from FEMA and other agencies should a storm hit the area. It could also help with marsh restoration.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

U.S. Postal Service Job Fair tomorrow in Bay St. Louis

The United States Postal Service is looking for new postal workers. Here to tell us about tomorrow’s hiring fair is Long Beach Postmaster Lindsey Necaise. The job fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Post Office located at 1200 Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

MCCA announces king, queen

The Krewe of MCCA has announced its king and queen for the 2023 parade. The MCCA XLIII’s king is Leo Mickenheim Jr. and the queen is Julie Hayden. Mickenheim is the President/CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Citizens Savings Bank and has been an active member of the MCCA organization since the 1980s. He also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, Bogue Lusa Water Works and the Bogalusa Country Club. He is an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church where he serves as a member of the Finance Committee and is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is the son of the late Leo Mickenheim Sr. and Ester Josephine Wells Mickenheim. He is married to Judi McKenzie Mickenheim and together they are the proud parents of three children, Kelly Mickenheim Woods, Jason Mickenheim and Jennifer Mickenheim Blom. They are also the proud grandparents of eight.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses spate of violent crime to start 2023

With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sea Coast Echo

Annettie Karl Travis

Annettie Karl Travis age 58, passed away December 31. 2022 l, at her home in Carriere MS. She was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS. Survived by her husband of 32 years; Allen Travis of Carriere, MS., two daughters; Whitney Karl of Gulfport, MS., and Kayla Karl of Arizona, four grandchildren; Dawson, Lawson, Allison, and Maddison, one sister; Bridgette (Brian) Ladner, of Bay St. Louis, MS., two brothers; Gary Jr. (Judy) Karl and Wayne (Besty) Karl both of Gulfport, MS., two; nieces and three nephews.
CARRIERE, MS
WLOX

Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
SAUCIER, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Mary Catherine Wyman

Funeral Services for Mary Catherine Wyman, age 94, of Pearlington, MS, who passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home...
PEARLINGTON, MS
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy