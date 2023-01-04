Trapani appoints Lisa Planchard as Waveland's new city clerk and Ronnie Artigues as city attorney

Read full article on original website
Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement
A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books. Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
Carter: Minds changing in favor of recall as deadline looms
Eileen Carter noted that some people who originally doubted the campaign effort’s mission and/or its chance to succeed have changed their minds. She also says some voters who originally were on the fence about the recall have signed the petition.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay Saint Louis is about to start a city-wide survey of its canals. It’s the first of its kind for the city. Engineers will be taking samples of the water, measuring the depth, and looking at the amount of sediment. The readings will help the city qualify for reimbursements from FEMA and other agencies should a storm hit the area. It could also help with marsh restoration.
wxxv25.com
U.S. Postal Service Job Fair tomorrow in Bay St. Louis
The United States Postal Service is looking for new postal workers. Here to tell us about tomorrow’s hiring fair is Long Beach Postmaster Lindsey Necaise. The job fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Post Office located at 1200 Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.
bogalusadailynews.com
MCCA announces king, queen
The Krewe of MCCA has announced its king and queen for the 2023 parade. The MCCA XLIII’s king is Leo Mickenheim Jr. and the queen is Julie Hayden. Mickenheim is the President/CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Citizens Savings Bank and has been an active member of the MCCA organization since the 1980s. He also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, Bogue Lusa Water Works and the Bogalusa Country Club. He is an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church where he serves as a member of the Finance Committee and is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is the son of the late Leo Mickenheim Sr. and Ester Josephine Wells Mickenheim. He is married to Judi McKenzie Mickenheim and together they are the proud parents of three children, Kelly Mickenheim Woods, Jason Mickenheim and Jennifer Mickenheim Blom. They are also the proud grandparents of eight.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses spate of violent crime to start 2023
With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.
WDSU
New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings
New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
Sea Coast Echo
Annettie Karl Travis
Annettie Karl Travis age 58, passed away December 31. 2022 l, at her home in Carriere MS. She was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS. Survived by her husband of 32 years; Allen Travis of Carriere, MS., two daughters; Whitney Karl of Gulfport, MS., and Kayla Karl of Arizona, four grandchildren; Dawson, Lawson, Allison, and Maddison, one sister; Bridgette (Brian) Ladner, of Bay St. Louis, MS., two brothers; Gary Jr. (Judy) Karl and Wayne (Besty) Karl both of Gulfport, MS., two; nieces and three nephews.
WLOX
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
fox8live.com
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for two additional suspects in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments in the...
Sea Coast Echo
Mary Catherine Wyman
Funeral Services for Mary Catherine Wyman, age 94, of Pearlington, MS, who passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home...
Millions approved for work at I-10 interchange where Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s planned
Access to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets is closer to reality with new federal money that will widen an interstate interchange around the upcoming 80,000 square-foot store. Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker praised a new $60 million grant that will go towards widening parts of Interstate 10 and...
WDSU
Amite man accused of wearing bulletproof vest and having guns in a parking lot in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested after deputies found drugs, weapons, and a bulletproof vest while searching a vehicle. According to deputies, Dustin Everett, 40, of Amite, is being accused of wearing a bulletproof vest and having multiple drugs and weapons in his car.
Sea Coast Echo
Huge Shell-ebration: NYE Oyster Drop draws hundreds to Old Town BSL
It was a foggy night in Bay St. Louis this past Saturday, but that didn’t keep hundreds of people from crowding into the 200 block of Beach Boulevard in Old Town for the New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop. “It was bigger and better than last year and it’s...
WLBT
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
WLOX
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
