Trapani appoints Lisa Planchard as Waveland's new city clerk and Ronnie Artigues as city attorney

The Krewe of MCCA has announced its king and queen for the 2023 parade. The MCCA XLIII’s king is Leo Mickenheim Jr. and the queen is Julie Hayden. Mickenheim is the President/CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Citizens Savings Bank and has been an active member of the MCCA organization since the 1980s. He also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, Bogue Lusa Water Works and the Bogalusa Country Club. He is an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church where he serves as a member of the Finance Committee and is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is the son of the late Leo Mickenheim Sr. and Ester Josephine Wells Mickenheim. He is married to Judi McKenzie Mickenheim and together they are the proud parents of three children, Kelly Mickenheim Woods, Jason Mickenheim and Jennifer Mickenheim Blom. They are also the proud grandparents of eight.

